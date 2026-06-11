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EKRE leader's clash over Viljandi post may cost deputy mayor her job

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Viljandi city council and city government building.
Viljandi city council and city government building. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A failed bid by EKRE chair Martin Helme to appoint a political ally to a key post in Viljandi may cost a deputy mayor in that town her job, Sakala reported.

Helme had, according to the Viljandi deputy mayor, Silvia Takkel (EKRE), repeatedly informed her she needed a political adviser or assistant, on the grounds she lacked sufficient political experience.

Viljandi Deputy Mayor Silvia Takkel (EKRE) with city council leader Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa). Autor/allikas: Olev Kenk/ERR

Helme, Takkel said, had just the candidate in mind for this adviser role, someone he called "one of our own", namely EKRE councilor in Viljandi Urmet Elmaste, also a board member of the party's Järva and Viljandi County district organization and whose wife is a member of the Viljandi city government.

In the event, Social Democrat Henri Kaselo won the five-member selection committee vote on the position and, while in Takkel's view Kaselo, a former Kohtla-Järve mayor, was the best person for the job, this was not a view shared by Helme.

Martin Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Helme allegedly took time to reprimand Takkel angrily at the EKRE congress in Tallinn on June 6, where he said that people were dissatisfied with her – Helme's next step would be to install a former Türi deputy municipal elder, Elar Niglas, as a replacement for Takkel – who said she has no intention of resigning. 

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: Postimees

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