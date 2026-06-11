EKRE leader's clash over Viljandi post may cost deputy mayor her job
A failed bid by EKRE chair Martin Helme to appoint a political ally to a key post in Viljandi may cost a deputy mayor in that town her job, Sakala reported.
Helme had, according to the Viljandi deputy mayor, Silvia Takkel (EKRE), repeatedly informed her she needed a political adviser or assistant, on the grounds she lacked sufficient political experience.
Helme, Takkel said, had just the candidate in mind for this adviser role, someone he called "one of our own", namely EKRE councilor in Viljandi Urmet Elmaste, also a board member of the party's Järva and Viljandi County district organization and whose wife is a member of the Viljandi city government.
In the event, Social Democrat Henri Kaselo won the five-member selection committee vote on the position and, while in Takkel's view Kaselo, a former Kohtla-Järve mayor, was the best person for the job, this was not a view shared by Helme.
Helme allegedly took time to reprimand Takkel angrily at the EKRE congress in Tallinn on June 6, where he said that people were dissatisfied with her – Helme's next step would be to install a former Türi deputy municipal elder, Elar Niglas, as a replacement for Takkel – who said she has no intention of resigning.
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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi
Source: Postimees