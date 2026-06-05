Resourceful Viljandi County bear ransacks hunters' feeding site

Footage captured by a Viljandi County trail cam recently gave the lie to the old adage that bears have the strength of nine men, but the wits of one, Sakala reported .

The trail cam, owned by Alari Palumaa, captured the bear helping itself to food at a feeding site set up by hunters near the village of Kolga-Jaani, intended to lure deer and other game.

The bear likely caught the scent of food, and while the device is intended to be impervious to scavengers, it was not sufficient to deter this ursine pilferer.

The video, captured on Monday, shows the animal getting at the provisions stored inside the metal bin, deploying problem-solving skills to do so.

There are around a thousand resident bears in Estonia, according to estimates, and cull quotas are set at a little under 100 a year.

What should you do in the event of a bear attack?

In most encounters, bears are not trying to attack people but to move away from what they perceive as a threat. Even so-called bluff charges, where a bear runs toward a person before stopping, are usually warning behavior.

Before an attack, a brown bear will often stand on its hind legs and growl loudly. If you encounter a bear, back away slowly, speak calmly, avoid eye contact, and never run or climb a tree. If attacked, get on the ground, protect your head and neck, and play dead.

The best way to stay safe is to avoid a bear encounter altogether. Make noise while walking in the forest by talking, clapping, or stepping on dry branches so bears can avoid you. Avoid traveling alone in known bear habitats, stay away from cubs, and do not approach animal carcasses, which bears may guard. If a bear enters a yard, scare it away with loud noises rather than stopping to take photos.

Although bears are most active at dusk and at night, they can also be active during summer berry season and in autumn near oat fields.

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