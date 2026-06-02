Investigation finds no evidence of 'bear attack' on Estonian cyclist

An investigation into an alleged bear attack in which a man claimed he was dragged from his bicycle has now been closed, with the claims not proven, Maaleht reported .

The incident, reported in April near the small town of Väike-Maarja, Lääne-Viru County, was soon called into question after conflicting witness accounts emerged.

As to whether any attack happened or was the figment of an active imagination, Karmel Ritson, chief wildlife assistance specialist at the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet), told Maaleht that based on the information gathered, physical contact between a bear and a human in the Väike-Maarja incident could not be confirmed, adding the investigation has been declared closed.

The original story broke nearly two months ago, after a local resident named Raido claimed on April 10 he had not only been pursued by a bear while cycling toward Triigi village, a couple of kilometers from Väike-Maarja itself, but that the same bear had hauled him off his bike.

That he only got away with minor injuries was thanks to a passing motorist honking their car horn and scaring away the bear, Raido said.

He told local media he had escaped with scratches and bruises, a torn jacket, and a packet of biscuits with a bear's pawprint embedded in it.

A local hunting representative backed Raido and his story, though this was not enough to convince the Environmental Board, which said it had no proof an attack along the lines of the one Raido described had taken place, and that it was opening an investigation.

Raido had been unable to provide some other key details, such as an accurate estimate of how large the bear that attacked him had been.

The plot thickened further still when a passenger in the passing car which had allegedly scared off the bear later contradicted the story, saying her family saw no large animal and never used the horn; on the contrary, they had only found an apparently heavily intoxicated man lying beside his bicycle on the roadside.

While easy to laugh off, the controversy matters since hunting groups have been pushing for larger bear culls in Estonia, citing growing bear numbers and public safety concerns.

Bear in the woods. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR

The Ministry of Climate has, since the attack, amended its hunting regulations so that bear hunting may only take place with a special permit issued by the Environmental Board, in other words the opposite of what hunting lobbyists have called for.

The board has said if and when all reasonable preventive measures against bear damage have been taken but an animal is found to still be damaging property or harming domestic animals, or repeatedly enters populated areas without fear of people, the board may, as a final resort, consider issuing a permit to cull the problem animal.

"Every decision to issue a special permit is carefully considered in advance. Such permits may be issued year-round under conditions established by us. They can only be granted to prevent recurring bear-related damage and to avert dangerous situations. This season we have not yet issued any special permits for shooting bears," said Karmel Ritson, chief animal welfare officer with the Environmental Board.

The wildlife specialist noted that bears are being encountered increasingly often in settlements and nearby areas in Estonia, often because they are attracted by easily accessible food, which means rural dwellers should be diligent in their food storage and disposal practices, so as to prevent bears from getting to those food sources.

Ritson said: "Under no circumstances should leftover garden produce simply be taken into the forest. We ask that biowaste be stored in closed composters or sealed compost bins. Properly installed and electrified fences around beehives are effective in preventing bear damage, and the Environmental Board will partly reimburse the costs of installing them."

Estonia's bear cull quota was set a little below 100 for the 2025-2026 season.

Recent estimates put Estonia's brown bear population at around 1,000, the highest level on record. Although attacks on humans are uncommon, they do occur. Experts have suggested that last year's African swine fever outbreak may have played a role, as it reduced wild boar numbers, an important food source for both bears and wolves.

Bear cubs spotted in a backyard in Saaremaa, 2018 Source: Margus Muld/ERR

What should you do in the event of a bear attack?

According to the Environmental Board, in encounters such as the one which may or may not have happened in Väike-Maarja, a bear is often simply assessing its surroundings and may stand on its hind legs to get a better view. In most cases, the animal is not trying to attack a person but rather to remove itself from what it perceives as a threat. Even "bluff charges," where a bear runs toward someone before stopping, are usually intended as warnings.

Before attacking, bears will usually give a warning by standing on their hind legs and growling loudly. If threatened, back away slowly. Speak calmly, avoid eye contact, and never try to run or climb a tree.

If attacked by a brown bear, get on the ground and play dead, protecting your head and neck.

Easier still is to minimize the risk of a bear encounter in the first place. To do so, you should make noise while walking in the forest by talking, clapping, or stepping on dry branches, giving bears a chance to avoid you. Avoid traveling alone in areas known to be populated by bears.

Stay away from bear cubs. If you spot cubs, the mother is likely nearby and may react aggressively to protect them. Slowly back away the way you came.

Do not approach animal carcasses, as bears often guard their kills. If a bear enters a yard, drive it away with loud noises or shouting rather than stopping to take photos.

While bears are usually most active at dusk and at night, they may also be active during the day in summer when berries are abundant and in autumn near oat fields.

Keep dogs on a leash at all times. Loose dogs can provoke bears and may lead them back to people if chased or attacked.

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