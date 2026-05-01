Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk
A trail cam in Viljandi County provided a rare glimpse into the dynamics between wild animals in showing a bear chasing after an elk, Postimees reported.
The footage was captured just after 6.30 a.m. on April 23 at the Vambola hunting grounds, and a local hunter noted the bear can be seen limping.
This may well have aided the animal being pursued, according to hunters possibly a pregnant female, in making good its escape.
Elk are on the menu for both of Estonia's larger predators – brown bear and Eurasian wolves.
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Editor: Andrew Whyte