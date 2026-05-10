Chilly spring means Estonia's snakes taking a while to get moving

The slow arrival of spring has in turn made for slow moving on the part of Estonia's two main snake species.

As a result, the public perception has arisen that there are more snakes this year than in the past, but that is likely not the case, expert Tõnu Talvi said.

Accurately assessing changes in snake populations in Estonia is challenging, Talvi said, as there is no systematic monitoring of reptile species. For that reason, he noted the following explanation is a scientific hypothesis, and not a conclusion based on monitoring data. Recent years have not demonstrated adder (Estonian: rästik) or grass snake (nastik) numbers seeing a significant rise.

Snake biology is key to understanding their springtime activities. Both adders and grass snakes are cold-blooded, meaning their body temperature, activity, and movement depend on the surrounding temperature.

The first signs of spring tend to lure snakes out of their hibernation sites, but often temperatures fall again, as seen this spring so far. As a result, reptiles do not immediately disperse into their summer habitats, but linger longer near their overwintering sites. These can include burrows, stone fences, beneath large rocks, the foundations of old buildings, as well as crawl spaces.

This can in turn create the impression that there are more snakes than usual, Talvi went on, whereas in reality, the creatures are simply staying in the same places for longer, meaning they get noticed more.

The bright yellow or orange mark behind the head is a dead giveaway that you are in the presence of a harmless grass snake (Nastik). Source: Jenny Va / ERR

Cool weather makes snakes sluggish

During spring, snakes basking in the sun near their hibernation sites are initially inactive. The low air temperatures slow their movements and serve to make them lethargic, as well as only having awoken from hibernation in any case. Their behavior is also affected by the spring shedding: The older skin also covers their eyes, and this temporary vision impairment may mean they are also less likely to scramble when people are nearby: They simply don't see them.

When emerging from their hibernation sites, Estonia's snakes can congregate in larger groups. This is not due to a gregarious nature, but simply is the result of a scarcity of suitable overwintering sites, causing many individuals to end up in the same spots. Another factor is the start of mating season which spring brings. This can lead to the spectacle of snakes ending up in writhing tangles with each other, reminiscent of our domestic electricity cords and sometimes with dozens of individuals involved.

With the arrival of summer, their behavior changes. Once properly warmed up, snakes get much more agile and alert, noticing approaching humans from afar. They generally get out of the way of humans effectively by this time.

The snake species endemic to Estonia lead solitary lives for most of the year. They do not form pair bonds; hatchlings must fend for themselves from the day they emerge from the egg, in the case of grass snakes. These lay their eggs often in compost or manure piles, then just abandon them to nature's care.

Conversely, adders give live births, but they, too, disappear soon after delivering their young.

Snakes are harder to monitor than most bird or mammal species; encounters with them are usually incidental and accidental. Talvi believes people's own consistent nature observations could help out in understanding them, however. Keeping a diary of a summer house or home surroundings would render it easier to assess whether there really are more snakes in a particular area than before, or whether they have simply been noticed more often this spring than before, perhaps for the reasons given above.

Tõnu Talvi. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR

Furthermore, Estonia's natural environment is highly diverse. Conditions that favor snake reproduction in one region may not be present in another. For example, conditions supporting rodent populations near Lake Peipus may also benefit adders; the limestone areas in western Estonia may present a completely different environment.

From a broader perspective, Talvi said climate change could help snakes in the future, particularly with regard to the so-called "fifth season," when it is no longer winter, but not yet properly spring. "The gradual trend of climate change we are moving through supports the idea that the snowless season, lacking subzero temperatures, is getting increasingly longer," he explained. A longer warm period could benefit cold-blooded animals, though, Talvi stressed, this is speculation in that there is no firm empirical evidence of this happening, in Estonia at least.

The charm of the house snake

Although many people are fearful of snakes, Talvi says their presence is actually a sign of a healthy living environment, including in human terms. Adders and grass snakes require suitable shelter, enough space, food, and minimal disturbance. "For a homeowner, it is a signal that there is still rich and diverse ecology around them where a specialized species can thrive," Talvi said.

Snakes have a practical utility for humans too. A snake living beneath a building's foundation or adjacent to a wall can help control populations of small rodents, for instance, by preying on them. Adders mainly prey on mice and other smaller animals: mammals, amphibians, reptiles and reportedly sometimes even birds. Grass snakes on the other hand often catch fish and amphibians along the shores of water bodies. It is not unheard of for grass snakes to be seen swimming in open bodies of water, either.

Talvi says a fear of snakes is understandable, but a direct conflict should in any case be avoided. Snakes are highly cautious and generally try to avoid contact with humans. Dangerous situations usually arise accidentally, for example when someone steps on an adder or unexpectedly gets too close while walking barefoot.

Stay calm if bitten

If you are unlucky enough to be bitten by an adder, the only poisonous snake found in Estonia, physical movement should be avoided, as exertion accelerates blood circulation and may help spread the venom through the body. The victim should remain calm and keep the bitten limb in particular as still as possible.

The bite area should never be tied off with a tourniquet either, nor cut open, nor should the venom be sucked out. The victim should be taken to a doctor with as little movement as possible; an ambulance can also be called. Doctors have the necessary expertise and, if needed, antivenom, meaning no amateurs should attempt any kind of treatment.

"Let's hope nothing bad like that happens and that we can continue living comfortably side by side," Talvi said ahead of the upcoming summer.

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