Entomologist: Estonia looking at a summer with few mosquitoes, loads of ticks

According to entomologist Urmas Tartes, several signs of spring have arrived earlier than usual this year, something especially noticeable in insects and ticks.

Although many people may feel spring has been slow to arrive, nature is actually ahead of schedule in many respects this year, according to entomologist Urmas Tartes. "This spring seems quite different. Many natural signs are even a week to a week and a half earlier than usual," he said on Vikerraadio.

According to Tartes, this does not only apply to butterflies that overwinter and emerge during the first warm weather, but also to species that must go through certain developmental stages before becoming active. "We're seeing species that are a week to a week and a half ahead of schedule," he noted.

One of the most unpleasant signs of spring for many people is the return of ticks. According to the entomologist, this year's conditions have been favorable for them. "Ticks like long warm periods and for them warm weather begins when temperatures rise above four degrees Celsius," he explained.

The shorter the winter and the longer the spring-summer-autumn season, the better ticks fare, Tartes said. People have already noticed unusually high numbers of ticks this year, both in forests and on trails near urban areas.

Tartes said tick populations largely depend on the availability of host animals in a given area. For example, ticks are often abundant near salt licks where wild animals gather to obtain minerals. Ticks also spread into areas near cities via wild animals and pets. "Pets help carry them closer to urban environments as well," he said.

At the same time, many myths and misconceptions continue to circulate about ticks. One common belief is that ticks should never be removed or touched with bare hands. Tartes said there is no simple answer, though the real danger comes from squeezing the tick too hard. "If we squeeze a tick forcefully and have some kind of wound on our fingers, pathogens could enter through the wound," he explained.

However, he sees no reason to panic if someone spots a tick simply crawling around. "If you calmly pick it up between your fingers and flick it back into nature, nothing at all will happen," Tartes said.

Asked whether ticks should always be killed, he responded more philosophically. "It's really a matter of peace of mind. To think that by doing so we could significantly reduce tick numbers is rather optimistic," he remarked.

While ticks benefit from long warm periods, mosquitoes depend heavily on the availability of water. According to Tartes, this year's dry spring could mean fewer mosquitoes in early summer. "The usual puddles and pools where mosquito larvae develop are completely dry at the moment," he said. This means mosquitoes have fewer opportunities to breed and grow, especially in naturally drier regions.

Tick. Source: Erik Karits/Pixabay

At the same time, Tartes stressed that no change in nature is entirely positive or negative. "All news in nature is a mixed bag," he said. For example, fewer mosquitoes may also be linked to drought conditions that worry farmers. "If a farmer's crops are starting to fail, there are fewer mosquitoes," he noted.

Adder snakes also become more active in spring and both people and pets may encounter them on forest trails. According to Tartes, however, most adders are generally shy around humans. "Nine out of 10 adders move away before we even notice them," he said.

Problems arise when a person or animal gets too close or accidentally steps on one. Tartes emphasized that adders only attack in self-defense. "Humans are not food for them," he noted.

According to Tartes, people simply need to keep a reasonable distance. An adder can only strike about half the length of its body. "If we stay about a meter away from an adder, everything is completely safe," he said. He also dismissed another common fear: adders do not chase people. "No, they don't. Humans are not prey for them," Urmas Tartes confirmed.

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