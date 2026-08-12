Snake under terrace left alone after rescuers decide not to tear up structure

A resident of Pulli village in Tori municipality was frightened on the morning of August 11 when a viper crawled onto his terrace to warm itself.

According to the Lääne-Eesti Rescue Center, the resident called the Emergency Response Center at 9:48 a.m. and reported that a viper was sunbathing on his terrace.

Nine minutes later, the homeowner canceled the call, saying the snake had crawled under the terrace and could not be reached. However, at 10:03 the Sindi volunteer rescuers still arrived at the scene.

The rescuers confirmed that the snake was under the terrace, but it could only be reached by breaking the terrace apart.

After discussing the situation with the homeowner, they decided to leave the viper alone and not destroy the terrace just to catch it.

Around 100 people are bitten by vipers in Estonia each year. Approximately 15 percent of viper bite victims require hospitalization.

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