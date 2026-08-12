X!

Snake under terrace left alone after rescuers decide not to tear up structure

News
A common European viper. Photo is illustrative.
A common European viper. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A resident of Pulli village in Tori municipality was frightened on the morning of August 11 when a viper crawled onto his terrace to warm itself.

According to the Lääne-Eesti Rescue Center, the resident called the Emergency Response Center at 9:48 a.m. and reported that a viper was sunbathing on his terrace.

Nine minutes later, the homeowner canceled the call, saying the snake had crawled under the terrace and could not be reached. However, at 10:03 the Sindi volunteer rescuers still arrived at the scene.

The rescuers confirmed that the snake was under the terrace, but it could only be reached by breaking the terrace apart.

After discussing the situation with the homeowner, they decided to leave the viper alone and not destroy the terrace just to catch it.

Around 100 people are bitten by vipers in Estonia each year. Approximately 15 percent of viper bite victims require hospitalization.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Jevgenia Zõbina, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

12.08

New houses must be more accessible for people with special needs

12.08

Bill proposes banning people convicted of serious crimes from changing their name

12.08

Expert: Presidential election looks set to head to electoral college

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tartu University Hospital cutting back departments seeing fewer patients

12.08

Experts warn Estonia must act soon to fix health fund deficit or face higher patient costs

12.08

Satirical column. What does Estonia's political elite think about today's solar eclipse?

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo