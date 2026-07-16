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Young birds on the move increase summer hazards for Estonia's drivers

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Bird on the road (in this case a Brewer's Blackbird).
Bird on the road (in this case a Brewer's Blackbird). Source: Pixabay
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Drivers are being urged to stay vigilant as fledgling birds, including flightless waterfowl, are appearing alongside—and sometimes on—Estonia's roads.

The national ornithological society has warned that young birds are especially vulnerable to road collisions at this time of year, as both they and adult birds are drawn to roadsides in search of food. Motorists should also remain alert for their own safety, as well as that of their passengers and other road users.

Drivers should stick to the speed limit and slow down if they spot birds on or near the road. If a family of ducks or other flightless chicks is crossing the road, motorists should brake gradually and switch on their hazard lights to warn other road users of the wildlife ahead.

The risk of collisions rises significantly in areas where birds tend to congregate, including near wetlands or breeding colonies of species such as sand martins.

Warm paved roads attract insects, an important food source for many birds. Smaller birds, as well as small mammals, in turn attract birds of prey. This can increase the risk of collisions if a raptor swoops down to catch prey just as a vehicle passes.

Some birds also bask on warm, sunlit roads or roadsides.

The relatively short nights at this time of year do not mean drivers can afford to let their guard down after dark. As well as owls hunting at night, nightjars swoop for insects and sometimes land on or near the roadway.

Other wildlife to watch out for during the summer includes grass snakes, adders and, from dusk onwards, bats.

If a collision cannot be safely avoided and a bird is killed, its carcass should be removed from the road and placed some distance away to reduce the risk of scavenging animals or birds being struck by traffic.

Drivers should, of course, ensure it is safe to stop before removing roadkill and observe basic hygiene precautions when handling a carcass, such as using disposable gloves, a plastic bag, branches or similar tools, the society says.

Injured birds and animals, young birds, bats and other animals that appear to have become separated from their parents, as well as dead larger animals such as moose, should all be reported to the national information hotline on 1247 for further instructions. Calls are free, the service operates 24/7, and operators speak English.

Members of the public who notice birds or other wildlife frequently gathering near or crossing a particular stretch of road should also notify the Transport Administration. The authority can install warning signs where needed.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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