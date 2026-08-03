11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter crash in Harju County last week died in hospital on Saturday, despite efforts by doctors to save his life.

The accident happened in Anija Rural Municipality, to the east of Tallinn. The Emergency Response Center was notified of a serious e-scooter accident at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Madis Allak, operational duty officer at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture, stated preliminary information indicates an 11-year-old boy was riding a KuKirin G2 Master model of e-scooter when he lost control of the vehicle on a straight stretch of road and crashed.

"The ambulance took the boy to hospital, but unfortunately doctors were unable to save his life and he died late on Saturday morning," Allak said.

"Based on the information currently available, we have reason to believe that the boy may have been traveling faster than the permitted speed," he added. The boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The KuKirin G2 Master e-scooter has claimed top speeds of up to 60 km/h.

The exact circumstances of the fatal accident are to be established in the course of a criminal investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!