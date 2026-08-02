Warning signs now required before mobile speed cameras in Estonia

Police in Estonia must now post warning signs before mobile speed cameras, even as officials disagree on what happens if a sign is blown over or removed.

Legislative amendments that took effect on August 1 require police to post warning signs 150–300 meters ahead of mobile speed cameras in town and 300–600 meters ahead of them on highways.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic enforcement at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said officers will post signs as required and document their locations before starting speed enforcement.

"Everything depends on where we can carry out speed enforcement," Kirss said. "Where we can position ourselves and where the mobile speed camera can be placed. From there, we can determine where the warning sign can be placed."

Police record when signs are installed but cannot monitor them continuously. If one is blown over by wind or removed by someone, the officer operating the camera may not even know.

According to Kirss, however, drivers would still be required to pay any resulting fine.

"We have installed the sign as prescribed by law; we've done everything required on our end," he said.

The Interior Ministry is less certain, and expects a number of legal challenges until a court ruling settles the matter. Legal adviser Rina Sillandi said disputes would likely have to be resolved based on the evidence in each case.

"Unfortunately, it's difficult to say how this will end up working in practice," Sillandi said.

Attorney: New signs are unnecessary

Attorney Indrek Sirk said documenting when signs are installed and removed should reduce disputes, especially since mobile speed checks are typically conducted for short periods.

Nonetheless, he called the new requirement unnecessary.

"This was a propaganda measure," Sirk said, noting that some people will certainly like to see police powers limited in certain areas. "But generally speaking, I see no benefit whatsoever, for either the rule of law or traffic safety, in posting these road signs."

Mobile speed cameras have been vandalized three times this year, with offenders liable for the damage. Each repair has cost €20,000.

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