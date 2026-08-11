62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Mercedes‑Benz passenger car in Tallinn's Kalamaja neighborhood on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Tööstuse and Kalaranna streets in the Põhja-Tallinn district. There is a temporary pedestrian crossing at the location where the victim was struck, marked with the required traffic signs.

Karl Kalda, field chief of the Lääne‑Harju Police Station, said that a man directing traffic was killed in the accident.

"Today around noon, police received a report that at the intersection of Tööstuse and Kalaranna streets in Põhja‑Tallinn, a Mercedes‑Benz passenger car had struck a man who was directing traffic. According to preliminary information, the Mercedes‑Benz was driving from Kalaranna tänav toward Tööstuse tänav when the 40‑year‑old driver hit a 62‑year‑old man regulating traffic on the road. The man was seriously injured and died at the scene from his injuries. The ambulance transported the driver to the hospital to check, among other things, for a possible medical episode," Kalda said.

The driver had a valid licence for the vehicle category, and the exact circumstances of the accident will be clarified in criminal proceedings.

This article was updated on 11 August with comments by Karl Kalda.

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