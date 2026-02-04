X!

Pedestrian fatality already reported in 2026, bringing road safety into focus

News
Road users must remain aware that pedestrian crossings can often be part-obscured by banks of snow left there in the course of snowplowing work.
Road users must remain aware that pedestrian crossings can often be part-obscured by banks of snow left there in the course of snowplowing work. Source: Transport Administration
News

The big freeze is putting road safety in sharp focus, the Transport Administration said, with one pedestrian fatality already reported just weeks into the year.

The agency is reminding the public of the importance of reflectors (Estonian: Helkur) at this time of year. These can make pedestrians far more visible to drivers, and from quite some distance.

A 2025 survey found around two thirds of adults said they always wear reflectors during the hours of darkness, but nearly 10 percent of respondents said they never wore one.

Drivers, too, have a responsibility to pay attention, to not use their phone while driving, and to adjust speeds according to conditions.

"In wintry road conditions, taking braking distance and visibility into consideration is key. When driving at 50 km/h in dry conditions, a driver's reaction distance is approximately 14 meters, the braking distance is also approximately 14 meters, and the stopping distance a total of 28 meters. In wintry conditions, however, the stopping distance can rise to nearly 62 meters. This can mean the difference between life and death," said Maria Pashkevich, head of the Road Safety Department at the Transport Administration.

"For pedestrians, this means that before crossing the road, they should always stop for a moment, look both ways, and make sure that the vehicle has stopped or is far enough away. For drivers, it means that when approaching a pedestrian crossing, they must choose a speed at which they can stop safely if necessary," Pashkevich went on.

A collection of reflectors. Source: Tallinn City Government Kesklinn District.

Traffic accident statistics for 2025 show that pedestrians are still one of the most vulnerable groups of road users, the administration noted.

2025 saw 258 traffic accidents involving pedestrians in Estonia, in which 248 people were injured and 15 lost their lives. Of these, 65 of the injuries took place while crossing unregulated pedestrian crossings, and five of the fatalities occurred on crossings too.

So far in 2026 one fatal accident involving a pedestrian has already been reported, and the arrival of strong wintry conditions with the new year has made the need to be safety-conscious even more important.

As well as ice and snowfall, roadside snow banks created by snowplows can hinder visibility, including at crossings. Drivers must remain aware that pedestrians and particularly children approaching a crossing may be obscured by banked up snow, while pedestrians must remain aware that drivers may not see them until stopping in time is not possible.

Additional care must be taken when driving past schools and kindergartens.

In any case, pedestrians must wait and make sure an approaching vehicle is stopping to let them pass, as there is no guarantee this will happen even if there is plenty of stopping time.

The 2025 traffic behavior survey conducted by the Transport Administration shows that drivers gave way to pedestrians at unregulated crossings in an average of 70 percent of cases, meaning that nearly a third of the time, they did not do so.

Pedestrians, too, do not always follow the rules: the same survey found just under 90 percent of pedestrians heed the "red man" and other red traffic lights, meaning the remaining 10 percent do not.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Psychiatrist shortage seeing people turn to apps for help

16:04

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

15:38

Reform loses Tallinn City Council seat after member quits in favor of Isamaa

15:11

Lux Express bus toilets the latest casualty of the big winter freeze

15:07

Külli Kraner: Officials ignoring problems caused by guest apartments boom

14:32

Pedestrian fatality already reported in 2026, bringing road safety into focus

14:01

Food giant Paulig's Estonia expansion depends on deal with Swedish unions

13:19

Marti Aavik: 2026 should be a year of crisis resilience, not entertainment

13:11

Detained Baltic Spirit container ship arrives at port for inspection

12:41

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

02.02

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

02.02

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

03.02

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

03.02

Tallinn resubmits Kopli detailed plan for residential, commercial area

03.02

PM: Estonia pushing Latvia to keep Rail Baltica construction on schedule

03.02

Meteorologist: Deep freeze set to last through whole of February

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo