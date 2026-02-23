X!

Estonia reports record low number of traffic fatalities in 2025

News
A police car.
A police car. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The number of traffic fatalities fell to its lowest in decades in 2025, data shows. However, accidents with elderly pedestrians and young scooter riders are causing concern among experts.

Last year, 1,815 people were injured and 43 were killed in traffic accidents, which is significantly less than in 2024 when 2,156 people were injured and 69 lost their lives.

"The number of fatalities, which was 43 last year, is the lowest figure of this century and most likely in the entire longer history," said Maria Pashkevich, head of the traffic safety department at the Transport Administration.

She said there was a "positive decrease" in traffic accidents involving property damage, traffic accidents with casualties, the number of fatalities, the number of injured and also the number of seriously injured.

However, Pashkevich said two risk groups stand out in otherwise positive statistics — motorcyclists and electric scooter riders. While previously there were problems among 20- to 30-year-olds, last year the number of accidents involving 11- to 15-year-olds doubled.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision at the Police and Border Guard Board, said the problems can lie with parents,

"From the perspective of light vehicles, a concern for us is the outskirts of larger cities, where various light vehicles are in private use. Parents have bought various vehicles to make getting around more convenient, whether electric motorcycles or light vehicles, and in many cases children are not allowed to use them," he said.

Pedestrians are also a cause for concern and there were 15 deaths last year.

"Ten died on roads within populated areas, and more than half of them were related to crossing the road. Eight of the deceased pedestrians were elderly. This means that greater attention than before is needed for crossing safety," Pashkevich said.

While this problem has previously been seen in larger cities, pedestrian fatalities at crossings were registered in Türi, Võru and Jõhvi last year.

Five pedestrians were killed in accidents that occurred on or in the immediate vicinity of a crosswalk, four of whom were elderly, aged 77 to 81. Accidents often occurred at locations with long crossing distances, multiple lanes, and median strips.

"Our environment is still somewhat inherited from the old Soviet era, and the more we rebuild it to be safer — crosswalks with shorter crossing distances and more user-friendly for pedestrians — the more we reduce casualties and injuries in traffic," Kirss said.

Last year, there were 18 days when no one was injured in traffic, which is six more than in 2024. On average, five people were injured in traffic each day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:28

Estonia's only intestinal simulator helps researchers study digestion

09:59

3 more experts join Estonia's AI advisory council

09:55

Estonia's Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru: Homecoming scarier than the event

08:19

Estonia reports record low number of traffic fatalities in 2025

07:55

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

22.02

Estonian children's literature illustrations on display at UN headquarters

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

22.02

Public invited to flag-raising ceremony to mark Estonia's Independence Day

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

21.02

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

21.02

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

21.02

Estonia prepared to tighten temporary residence permit process for Russian and Belarusian citizens

22.02

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

20.02

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo