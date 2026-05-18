X!

Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

News
The bus lane on Pirita Road.
The bus lane on Pirita Road. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Members of the Riigikogu's motorcycle support group have submitted a draft bill to the government for consideration that would grant motorcycles the right to use bus lanes.

At last Friday's sitting of the Riigikogu, members of the parliament's motorcycle support group — Toomas Uibo, Tanel Tein (both Eesti 200), Varro Vooglaid, Rene Kokk (both EKRE) and Kalle Laanet and Madis Timpson (both Reform Party) — submitted a proposal to amend the Traffic Act to the government that would allow motorcyclists to use public transport lanes in the future.

According to the bill's authors, the measure would have a positive effect on traffic flow and road safety, as well as on the more efficient use of urban space and overall traffic flexibility.

The MPs said the change would help reduce traffic congestion, allow existing road infrastructure to be used more efficiently without additional investment, reduce motorcycles weaving between cars in heavy traffic and encourage motorcycle use as an alternative to passenger cars.

The proposal's initiators also argued that, since motorcycle use in Estonia is already seasonal and motorcycles generally consume less fuel and produce fewer emissions than passenger cars, the amendment is justified.

The bill's authors noted that motorcycles are already permitted to use bus lanes in several European countries and cities, which they said demonstrates the practicality and safety of the solution.

Bikers stuck in a traffic jam. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The explanatory memorandum states that the bill is in line with the Constitution and that the amendment would not disproportionately infringe on the rights of other road users or other constitutional protections.

If the government approves the proposal and the Riigikogu also passes it, the change would take effect on January 1 next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

District Court hands man 18-year sentence for murder

16:54

Cinamon to reopen cinema in historic Kosmos building

16:40

Psychiatrist: Half our patients could be helped by family doctors

16:05

Harri Tiido: Former U.S. ambassador reflects on autocracy and democracy

15:45

Kumu to unveil Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition 'Chromatic Drift'

15:25

Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

15:03

Consent law would change little in the prosecution's work

14:54

Air Force urges people to report flying objects as Spring Storm 2026 kicks off

14:45

Meelis Oidsalu: Misleading optics in Estonia's drone defense

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

11:10

Cambridge English exam no longer free of charge in Estonia from summer 2027

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

08:28

Estonia's overland hydrogen pipeline plan gets Baltic Sea competitor

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

09:11

Estonian experts and politicians against young people's social media ban

17.05

Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo