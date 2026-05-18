Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

Members of the Riigikogu's motorcycle support group have submitted a draft bill to the government for consideration that would grant motorcycles the right to use bus lanes.

At last Friday's sitting of the Riigikogu, members of the parliament's motorcycle support group — Toomas Uibo, Tanel Tein (both Eesti 200), Varro Vooglaid, Rene Kokk (both EKRE) and Kalle Laanet and Madis Timpson (both Reform Party) — submitted a proposal to amend the Traffic Act to the government that would allow motorcyclists to use public transport lanes in the future.

According to the bill's authors, the measure would have a positive effect on traffic flow and road safety, as well as on the more efficient use of urban space and overall traffic flexibility.

The MPs said the change would help reduce traffic congestion, allow existing road infrastructure to be used more efficiently without additional investment, reduce motorcycles weaving between cars in heavy traffic and encourage motorcycle use as an alternative to passenger cars.

The proposal's initiators also argued that, since motorcycle use in Estonia is already seasonal and motorcycles generally consume less fuel and produce fewer emissions than passenger cars, the amendment is justified.

The bill's authors noted that motorcycles are already permitted to use bus lanes in several European countries and cities, which they said demonstrates the practicality and safety of the solution.

Bikers stuck in a traffic jam. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The explanatory memorandum states that the bill is in line with the Constitution and that the amendment would not disproportionately infringe on the rights of other road users or other constitutional protections.

If the government approves the proposal and the Riigikogu also passes it, the change would take effect on January 1 next year.

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