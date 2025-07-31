Transport Administration urges caution before buying e-motorbikes

Interest in electric motorcycles has grown significantly in Estonia in recent years, and with them being increasingly purchased for children and young people, it is even more important to understand the risks and responsibilities involved when making a purchase, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) said.

The advice refers to e-motorcycles, rather than e-scooters.

Various different brands are on sale in Estonia, with some models having different versions – for instance for on- versus off-road riding. While such vehicles may look similar at first glance, there can be significant differences in their features, which in turn directly affect usage, safety, and legality.

Robert Rimm, head of the vehicle supervision unit at the Transport Administration, said: "When purchasing an electric motorcycle, the buyer should definitely ask the seller if it is a street-legal or off-road vehicle, what its power and maximum speed are, whether it has speed limiters, and what type of user the manufacturer recommends it for. It is also necessary to clarify what license requirements apply to the vehicle being purchased. An off-road vehicle should not be bought if it is intended to be used on public roads."

To protect well-meaning buyers, it is important to realize that choosing an e-vehicle should not be based on appearances or sales talk alone, the agency added: Verify, and consult with specialists where necessary, as any purchase needs to be a safe and legal choice, which does not bring unpleasant surprises with it.

Street-legal models are typically L1e-category vehicles. To ride them, drivers must be at least 14, hold an AM-category license, and ensure the vehicle is registered, insured, and meets technical standards. Off-road vehicles, often more powerful and faster, don't meet road requirements and are banned on public roads, including sidewalks, posing risks, especially for inexperienced drivers.

Electric L-category vehicles can be ordered from third countries, like China, but this carries significant risks, as it's hard to verify if they meet EU and Estonian standards. Sellers may provide type-approval certificates, but these can be forged or incorrect, leading to customs detaining the vehicle upon arrival. In 2024, out of 217 vehicles assessed, only 99 passed, and if a vehicle doesn't meet the requirements, buyers may face financial loss as sellers often refuse returns.

"In conclusion, it's important to remember that purchasing an electric two-wheeler, especially for a child or young person, requires careful consideration," Rimm went on, noting "When ordering from outside the EU, the risk is greater still – even a vehicle with seemingly correct documents may turn out to be non-compliant."

The agency recommended considering the following before making a purchase:

Vehicle type: Is it street-legal or off-road only? Does it have the required type approval and data label?

Is it street-legal or off-road only? Does it have the required type approval and data label? Rider requirements: Is this an AM license or is another license category needed? Does the rider's experience match the vehicle's power?

Is this an AM license or is another license category needed? Does the rider's experience match the vehicle's power? Technical specs: What's the max speed and power? Does it have required safety features (lights, mirrors, brakes)?

What's the max speed and power? Does it have required safety features (lights, mirrors, brakes)? Documentation: Are the documents (type-approval certificate) verifiable? Does the type-approval number match the model?

Are the documents (type-approval certificate) verifiable? Does the type-approval number match the model? Third-country purchases: Can document validity be verified if bought from a third country?

Can document validity be verified if bought from a third country? Child safety: Is the vehicle safe and age-appropriate for a child or young person?

Is the vehicle safe and age-appropriate for a child or young person? Legal use for minors: Can they legally use the vehicle based on age and licensing?





The full e-scooter rules (link in Estonian) are here. Additionally, local municipalities set their own rules for light vehicle use.

