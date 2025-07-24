Electric scooter accidents fall during first 6 months of 2024

Light vehicle traffic accidents have fallen by 45 percent in Tallinn during the first half of the year, data from the Transport Administration shows.

From January to June this year, 90 traffic accidents involving light vehicles were registered across Estonia compared to 169 in 2024. This is 79 fewer.

In June of last year, there were 40 scooter-related accidents in Tallinn, but this dropped to 15 this year.

"We've observed that Tallinn is leading the decline in electric scooter accidents. The city has implemented business activity requirements for the rental or leasing of light vehicles, small mopeds, and bicycles in accordance with the Traffic Act, which has resulted in a decrease in light vehicle accidents," Police and Border Guard Board traffic chief Taavi Kirss said.

The traffic chief also encouraged other municipalities to follow Tallinn's example.

Drink driving still a problem

This year, 32 percent of light vehicle accidents have involved driving under the influence.

Both Kirss and the emergency department of East Tallinn Central Hospital said drunk driving remains the primary issue.

"We'd like to remind everyone that traffic accidents are most likely to occur when operating a light vehicle under the influence of alcohol," Kirss said.

"In accidents involving scooters, those who end up in the emergency department of East Tallinn Central Hospital are mostly the vehicle operators—typically young, often without helmets, and frequently intoxicated," said a hospital spokesperson.

Compared to the first half of last year, accidents caused by driving light vehicles under the influence have decreased by 4 percent.

