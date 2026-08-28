Estonia averages nearly 100 traffic collisions a day

While crashes involving injuries fell, Estonia recorded nearly 100 traffic insurance claims a day in the first half of 2026, up 14 percent from the same period last year.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) reported 17,851 claims in the first six months of this year, averaging 99 a day, with the Jüri junction on Tallinn Ring Road again the country's most collision-prone location.

"An average of 99 traffic insurance claims a day means one incident occurs roughly every 15 minutes," LKF board chair Tuuli Pärenson said.

Behind every incident, she stressed, are people facing at least unexpected paperwork and, in the worst cases, injuries and other long-term consequences.

Meanwhile, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported 5 percent fewer crashes involving injuries. There were 687 such collisions nationwide in the first half of the year, killing 22 people and injuring 849.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic enforcement at the PPA, said the decline was encouraging but not enough.

"A driver who runs a red light or repeatedly overtakes [other vehicles] on the highway should understand that in that moment, they themselves are the greatest danger on the road," he said, stressing that such bad habits need to change in order to keep others safe.

Parking lots frequent collision site

Over the past 12 months, the Jüri junction in Rae Municipality was the incident site for 135 insurance claims worth a total of €360,000 in damage, followed by Tallinn's Ülemiste junction with 111 claims and €328,000 in damage and the Sõpruse puiestee–Tammsaare tee intersection with 101 claims.

More than 40 percent of all collisions prompting traffic insurance claims occur in parking lots.

Three major shopping mall parking lots accounted for the most claims over the past year, with 163 claims filed for incidents in Tallinn's Ülemste Center, 100 for Tartu's Lõunakeskus and 78 for Tallinn's Rocca al Mare Center.

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