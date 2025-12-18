Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

Almost 900 drivers caught driving dangerously by the Police and Border Guard will receive black Christmas cards this month to encourage them to drive responsibly.

This is the 15th time the black cards are being sent to Estonia's most serious traffic offenders. This year's shows broken vehicle lights in the moonlight after an accident.

The number of recipients rose from 850 to 880 in 2025. Of these, 134 were also on last year's list, and 28 people have made the list for three consecutive years.

To make it onto the list, an individual must have committed at least four traffic-related misdemeanors or crimes. In total, one-third of all offenses were connected to speeding, and roughly the same number were for other traffic law violations.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said this year has generally been better than the last. There have been fewer traffic accidents with injuries, fewer fatalities, and fewer people injured.

However, the drivers known for risky behavior have certainly not contributed to the improvement.

"The police's holiday wish is simple — think, alongside everything else, about the mark you leave on Estonian traffic. Are you among those who help keep others safe, or among those who cause concern on the roads?" he said in a statement.

"This path of self-improvement is not easy, but we also cannot ignore the fact that 880 people across Estonia have together caused 81 traffic accidents and committed 4,603 traffic violations. This number does not include speed camera fines — these are all direct contacts with police patrols," Kirss noted.

The PPA's 2025 black Christmas card was send to 880 dangerous drivers this year. Source: PPA

Top 3 offenders

This year's most prolific traffic offender is a man born in 1949 from the island of Saaremaa, who committed 24 traffic violations over the year.

Most of his offenses involved driving a vehicle without mandatory traffic insurance. But he also drove without wearing a seatbelt, without a valid inspection, and in the oncoming traffic lane, among others.

He has been fined a total of €4,400, which remains unpaid as of now.

The second most serious offender is a man born in 1994, who committed 22 violations, including driving without insurance and speeding.

The third is a man born in 1990, who committed 15 traffic offenses, including uninsured driving, other traffic violations, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

All three have also been among the top offenders in previous years.

Majority of offenders are young men

The vast majority of dangerous drivers on the PPA's Christmas card are men –only 33 are women.

The average age of the offenders is 34 years. The most common birth years are 2004 and 2006 and the youngest repeat offenders were born in 2008.

Kirss said: "There is too much risky behavior and speeding on our roads. Please drive in a way that ensures you get home safely—and so do all your fellow travelers."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!