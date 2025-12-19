X!

Accident disrupts traffic on Elron's southwest route

News
Elron train. Photo is illustrative.
Elron train. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Train traffic between Kohila and Viljandi on Elron's southwestern route has been disrupted following an accident Friday.

Replacement buses are being laid on in the affected zone.

The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, near the Kärneri railway crossing in Rapla County. While no one was injured, according to preliminary reports, passenger train services on the Tallinn–Rapla/Türi and Viljandi lines are suspended until the track is cleared. The loco gets towed away.

That work is likely to be ongoing for the rest of Friday, rail operator Elron said.

Replacement buses will be run between Kohila and Rapla. Train services onward from Rapla to Viljandi will continue, Elron said.

Company spokesperson Kristo Mäe said a telescopic loader was lifting an object across the tracks near the Kärneri crossing, located between the Lohu and Hagudi stations, when a collision occurred.

A reported 40 passengers were on the train at the time; as noted, none were injured.

Elron will compensate the cost of the train ticket if a journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more. A refund form must be filled in, available from Elron's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:15

Nursipalu expansion dispute sent back to administrative court for reconsideration

18:40

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18:03

Former prime minister Juhan Parts to work as adviser to Tallinn mayor

17:24

Estonia bans lottery for under 18-year-olds

16:42

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' coming to Tallinn in 2026

16:09

Tallinn TV Tower to be rebranded as modern media and experience center

15:38

Renewables fee cut won't reduce 2026 electricity bills, say energy-intensive firms

14:47

TalTech rector: State yet to honor €40 million portion of university funding pledge

14:33

Ministry official: Russia trying to hide Ukraine's frontline successes

13:58

Interior minister sees prevention as key to addressing domestic abuse

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

17.12

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

17.12

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

18.12

Russian border guard denies illegal crossing in talks with Estonian counterparts

18.12

Estonia hands protest note to Russia after unauthorised border crossing

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo