Accident disrupts traffic on Elron's southwest route

Train traffic between Kohila and Viljandi on Elron's southwestern route has been disrupted following an accident Friday.

Replacement buses are being laid on in the affected zone.

The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, near the Kärneri railway crossing in Rapla County. While no one was injured, according to preliminary reports, passenger train services on the Tallinn–Rapla/Türi and Viljandi lines are suspended until the track is cleared. The loco gets towed away.

That work is likely to be ongoing for the rest of Friday, rail operator Elron said.

Replacement buses will be run between Kohila and Rapla. Train services onward from Rapla to Viljandi will continue, Elron said.

Company spokesperson Kristo Mäe said a telescopic loader was lifting an object across the tracks near the Kärneri crossing, located between the Lohu and Hagudi stations, when a collision occurred.

A reported 40 passengers were on the train at the time; as noted, none were injured.

Elron will compensate the cost of the train ticket if a journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more. A refund form must be filled in, available from Elron's website here.

