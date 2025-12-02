New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

Elron's new trains won't start running from Tallinn to Tartu and on to Riga anytime soon, as there's no overhead line between Tartu, Valga and Riga.

Over the weekend, the new Skoda trains made their first run and for now, they are only operating on westbound routes from Tallinn to Pääsküla, Keila, Turba, Paldiski and Kloogaranna.

Starting January 5, a new Tallinn–Tapa rail line will be added, extending the existing Tallinn–Aegviidu route. Elron's head of communications, Kristo Mäe, said the timetable is still being finalized.

According to Mäe, the Skoda trains will not start running between Tallinn and Tartu anytime soon.

"The Tallinn–Tartu–Riga train will remain a diesel train for the foreseeable future, because there's no overhead contact line between Tartu and Valga or between Valga and Riga," Mäe explained. "Even the Tallinn–Tartu express trains will continue to use diesel units until the new Skoda trains can be deployed — once Estonian Railways completes the necessary infrastructure and technical systems."

This means no new routes will be added with the new trains, apart from the extension to Tapa. Mäe emphasized that, for now, the focus is on replacing existing trains, not adding departures.

"Elron operates under a state contract, with service volume determined by the state as the client," he added.

Until the infrastructure is fully ready, the new trains will be used to cover warranty kilometers, during which any early-stage issues or "teething problems" can be identified. Since the infrastructure doesn't yet allow for full deployment, the trains are being run under warranty terms as outlined in the contract with the manufacturer.

"Each train must cover 5,000 kilometers without major issues to prove its reliability," Mäe said.

Another factor is that many of Elron's drivers are not yet certified to operate the new Skoda trains. Of Elron's 108 drivers, only 29 have completed the certification training.

Elron has received 16 new trains in total — 11 long-distance and five commuter units. They are primarily intended for the Tartu and Narva routes and can reach a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

The new trains cost €146.8 million, funded by the state budget and the European Union's Modernization Fund.

--

