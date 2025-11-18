Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

Estonia's long-planned express rail linking Tartu and Riga may finally launch around December 15, offering a roughly three and a half hour trip between the two cities.

Elron, Estonia's state-owned passenger rail operator, has been working for years to launch the express route.

Originally slated to enter service last year when Tartu was the 2024 European Capital of Culture, the Tartu–Riga express is now expected to go live in about a month, said board member and CTO Märt Ehrenpreis.

"We're now fairly confident that the 15th is an achievable date for us," Ehrenpreis said.

He explained that on the Latvian leg there will be five stops — with four intermediate stops before reaching Riga — while on the Estonian side, the train will follow its usual route through Valga.

Elron is also already adjusting domestic schedules so the train won't have to wait long at the border in Valga, he added.

Final approval from Europe is still pending. So far, one two-car train and crew have been cleared for the route, but the Tartu–Riga express route will ultimately require three trains and crews. Ehrenpreis said the remaining approvals are expected by late this month or early next.

Under current plans, the Tartu–Riga express would leave Tallinn around 3 p.m., reach Tartu by 5:30 p.m. and arrive in the Latvian capital at 9:15 p.m. The return trip would depart Riga at 7:30 a.m., reach Tartu around 11 a.m., and continue to Tallinn on the regular domestic schedule.

The schedule will be finalized once rail infrastructure work on both sides of the border is complete.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Under last week's coalition deal between Isamaa and the Reform Party, the City of Tartu will help promote high-speed rail links.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said the city has already coordinated with Riga and other local governments along the Tartu–Riga route to highlight local attractions.

"We've planned printed materials for the trains, and of course there will be all kinds of digital campaign options too," said Klaas.

Ehrenpreis added that the Tallinn–Vilnius rail link launched early this year will continue alongside the new Tartu–Riga service.

--

