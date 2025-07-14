X!

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

News
Passengers changing from Estonia's Elron train to Lithuania's LTG train at Valga railway station.
Passengers changing from Estonia's Elron train to Lithuania's LTG train at Valga railway station. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
News

A trainline launched between the capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in January has exceeded expectations and sales of bus tickets on the same route have dropped by more than 25 percent.

The almost 10-hour route links Talllinn, Tartu, Riga and Vilnius and was introduced to increase connections between the Baltic states. Rail Baltic, which will run from Tallinn via Pärnu and Riga to Kaunas, will not be completed for several years.

Märt Ehrenpreis, board member of Estonia's passenger train provider Elron, said it has been hard to meet demand at times.

"Roughly half the passengers are traveling between Tartu and Riga, and there's also a lot of traffic to Vilnius," he said.

"In the near future, an additional Riga-bound connection will launch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so there will be two services toward Riga. But on the return leg, there is still only the one current connection due to the railway infrastructure reconstruction schedule," the Elron board member added.

Comprehensive passenger statistics for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are still being compiled.

Tallinn -Tartu - Riga - Vilnius train route. Source: City of Tartu

"But what's interesting is that, initially, we were skeptical, wondering whether people would really want to travel to Vilnius. Surprisingly, many have traveled the entire route," Ehrenpreis noted.

Ingmar Roos, head of business operations in Estonia for Lux Express, said that passenger numbers on their Tartu–Riga and Tartu–Vilnius routes have dropped by about 20 to 25 percent.

Starting this fall, the number of daily departures will drop from three to two.

Roos acknowledged that Lux Express has not changed its ticket prices because of the new rail service.

A train ticket from Tallinn to Vilnius costs €39 and a bus ticket on a Lux Express coach is approximately the same price. The bus is around an hour faster.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

15:09

Reform MP: Riigikogu session clarified bank data access, questions remain

14:55

Prime minister covers costs of birthday celebrations at Stenbock House

14:19

Anna Maria Millend sets new 100m hurdles PB in Finland

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

13:55

Govenment sets 'clean industry' by 2050 goal for Eesti Energia

13:16

Kristin Lätt narrowly misses out on podium in Norway disc golf round

12:50

'A dream come true': Estonian-American artist gets back to his roots with Saaremaa mural

12:25

VAT petition author: I don't want to discuss food prices on my birthday

11:55

Kangru traffic interchange near Tallinn opens to traffic on Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

08:39

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08:47

'We are pioneers, in a bad way': Nitazenes triple Estonian drug overdose deaths

11.07

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

13.07

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

12.07

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

09:55

Students' motivation to learn after Estonian-language transition concerns experts

13.07

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

11.07

Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo