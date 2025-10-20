Estonian schools' fall break sends air travel soaring at Tallinn Airport

The start of Estonia's fall school break boosted Tallinn Airport traffic by thousands as families headed abroad for a week of sunshine or city escapes.

While the airport's overall passenger numbers are down from last year, there is no trace of the drop during peak periods like school breaks.

Tallinn Airport marketing and communications director Margot Holts said daily traffic jumps from a typical 4,000–5,000 travelers in summer to 7,000–8,000 during school breaks.

Turkey and Egypt remain the top destinations this fall, though weekend trips to France are also popular.

Travel organizers say more people are booking last minute, although they don't recommend it.

On Saturday evening, Estonian travelers were flying out to destinations as far as Spain — and even China. Heiki and Kaili, who got married a year ago, said they were finally taking their long-delayed honeymoon there.

Eric, who was on his way to Spain, said he'd be mixing business with pleasure. He and his wife booked a place with a small pool, and he planned to do some work while there.

"My wife's family also wants to buy a small home there," he added. "We're going to take a look at it."

Others were simply craving something new.

"We're tired of the Mediterranean countries already — all those broken stones and everything all look the same," said travelers Jüri and Liivi, en route to China. "Over there, it's something different."

Enough money to travel?

Money, at least for some, wasn't an issue. Jüri and Liivi said they've lived comfortably enough to travel. "We're rich pensioners," they joked.

Eric noted that among friends, they've talked about how it's actually hard to tell how well or badly people are really doing.

"Maybe that's just how Estonians are — we don't dare say when we're doing well," he said. "Times are tough, that's a fact, but who has how much, I couldn't tell you."

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arriving in Estonia continues to grow by a few percent each year. According to the country's main airport, more visitors are coming to Estonia for both business and leisure.

For Czech traveler Ilja, it took just five days for Estonia to become his new favorite destination.

"I fell in love with Tallinn and want to come back someday," he said.

