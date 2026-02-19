X!

Southern Estonia gears up for school break travel

News
A ski resort in Southeastern Estonia.
A ski resort in Southeastern Estonia. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
News

Estonian schools are on break next week, and despite fewer special programs this year, tourism and lodging providers across the south still expect an influx of visitors.

At the Estonian Road Museum in Põlva County, children on a field trip from the Tartu suburb of Kõrveküla have been enjoying the sledding hill as part of a Shrove Tuesday program now in its second week. The museum says holiday-themed events tied to specific dates continue to sell well.

School break programs, however, have not drawn the same interest.

"Last year we organized camps, and since people didn't sign up for them, we decided to keep things a bit quieter," said Mailis Mõttus, the museum's education and project coordinator.

Instead of special programming, the Road Museum will focus on extended hours. "During school break, we're open all week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., even on Independence Day," she said.

In Tartu, often referred to as the capital of Southern Estonia, tourism officials say they are ready for families to spend next week's break in town and in the region.

Kanni Kallastu, head of the Southern Estonian Tourism Cluster, said businesses they've spoken to in the area have taken different approaches this year.

"Some have scaled back a bit," she said. Last year's tax hikes and high inflation hit the sector hard, she added, and that was reflected in the accommodation statistics.

Even so, Kallastu noted the organization is cautiously optimistic things will improve this year, despite a rocky start marked by higher taxes and steep electricity bills.

"We very much hope this year will be better," she said.

Family vacation deals

Larger lodging providers, meanwhile, report solid bookings for the week. Saarjärve Holiday House has seen strong sales after advertising a new deal in time for school break week aimed at making rural stays more convenient.

"That's something we've been asked about before," said owner Liis Jürimäe. Visiting families often default to hotels because everything there is arranged for them, she said, so this year, they created their own bundled offer.

"We've designed the package for families with children," Jürimäe said, noting their proximity to nearby ski hills and cross country trails. The deal includes evening group cooking sessions, giving parents an extra chance to relax.

Ski resorts are also preparing for heavier traffic. Like spas across the country, they'll be charging weekend, or peak, rates throughout the school break week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:21

Southern Estonia gears up for school break travel

11:16

Minister: Russian, Belarusian athletes participation in Paralympics is 'disgraceful'

10:49

Swedbank CEO: All signs suggest the economy has bottomed out and is bouncing back

10:32

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv in action again at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

09:55

Stores seeing little impact of January tax changes so far

09:16

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

08:59

Nazgul the dog does not affect Estonia's Milano Cortina women's cross-country sprint effort Updated

08:45

Regional minister threatens to freeze Tallinn's income tax revenue

08:16

Estonia to test out social emergency response service

08:03

13 hypothermia deaths recorded so far this year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

17.02

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

18.02

Even tougher conditions in store for ships once ice starts to melt

18.02

Museums: Schools no longer dare bring students to visit

16.02

Expert: Russia's modest Ukraine advances slowed by Starlink disruptions

18.02

Niina Petrõkina skates strongly to place 10th after Winter Olympics short program

17.02

Icebreaker Botnica freeing cargo ships in Gulf of Riga for 1st time

17.02

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

17.02

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo