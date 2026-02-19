Southern Estonia gears up for school break travel

Estonian schools are on break next week, and despite fewer special programs this year, tourism and lodging providers across the south still expect an influx of visitors.

At the Estonian Road Museum in Põlva County, children on a field trip from the Tartu suburb of Kõrveküla have been enjoying the sledding hill as part of a Shrove Tuesday program now in its second week. The museum says holiday-themed events tied to specific dates continue to sell well.

School break programs, however, have not drawn the same interest.

"Last year we organized camps, and since people didn't sign up for them, we decided to keep things a bit quieter," said Mailis Mõttus, the museum's education and project coordinator.

Instead of special programming, the Road Museum will focus on extended hours. "During school break, we're open all week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., even on Independence Day," she said.

In Tartu, often referred to as the capital of Southern Estonia, tourism officials say they are ready for families to spend next week's break in town and in the region.

Kanni Kallastu, head of the Southern Estonian Tourism Cluster, said businesses they've spoken to in the area have taken different approaches this year.

"Some have scaled back a bit," she said. Last year's tax hikes and high inflation hit the sector hard, she added, and that was reflected in the accommodation statistics.

Even so, Kallastu noted the organization is cautiously optimistic things will improve this year, despite a rocky start marked by higher taxes and steep electricity bills.

"We very much hope this year will be better," she said.

Family vacation deals

Larger lodging providers, meanwhile, report solid bookings for the week. Saarjärve Holiday House has seen strong sales after advertising a new deal in time for school break week aimed at making rural stays more convenient.

"That's something we've been asked about before," said owner Liis Jürimäe. Visiting families often default to hotels because everything there is arranged for them, she said, so this year, they created their own bundled offer.

"We've designed the package for families with children," Jürimäe said, noting their proximity to nearby ski hills and cross country trails. The deal includes evening group cooking sessions, giving parents an extra chance to relax.

Ski resorts are also preparing for heavier traffic. Like spas across the country, they'll be charging weekend, or peak, rates throughout the school break week.

