Southeastern Estonia gears up for Valentine's Day rush

Slices of cake.
Slices of cake. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
Valentine's Day is gaining ground in Estonia, with flower orders soaring, themed treats filling display cases and some restaurants even booked out months ago.

From heart-shaped pavlovas with pink cream to cake slices topped with sweet messages and even heart-shaped pizzas, Tillu Cafe in Põlva has been prepping for Valentine's Day for weeks.

Their efforts will culminate Saturday with an Italian-themed dinner.

"That day, everyone comes in wanting to shower someone with attention," said Eve Veski, who has run the cafe for 15 years.

While lenten buns have been selling like hotcakes since early January, well ahead of Shrove Tuesday, she said Valentine's Day means gearing up specifically for February 14.

Valentine's Day is celebrated in Estonia as sõbrapäev, which translates literally as Friend's Day and previously didn't so closely resemble its commercialized Western counterpart.

Over the years, however, Veski has watched it grow in importance locally, and one shift stands out: who's booking the tables.

"On Women's Day, women often have their own celebrations," she said. "Now I noticed a lot of men calling to make reservations."

As the early bird gets the worm, some procrastinators may already be out of luck. While their special Valentine's menu runs all weekend, at Steding House in Võru, Saturday is fully booked already.

Valentine's Day (Friend's Day) cards hanging in a park in Tallinn. February 2021. Source: Ksenia Kurs

Head chef Joel Helekivi said the first reservations came in six months ago, and "that isn't just a marketing line." Planning has been underway for the past two months, from building the menu to fielding guest requests.

Eliise Leosk, in town from Tallinn for a weekend getaway, said she booked her table early. Valentine's Day is taking on more weight in Estonia, she said, and last-minute planners risk striking out.

"You [want to] go have tea and share a little slice of cake with someone," she said. "But if you're late, you can't get in anywhere."

'People don't hold back'

And then there are the flowers.

Leeri Flower Shop, with locations in Tallinn, Tartu and Võru, says red rose prices spike ahead of the holiday, driven in part by auction costs. Even so, customers aren't skimping.

Owner Janika Külaviir said flower sales quadruple or more around Valentine's Day, with people ordering bouquets and arrangement deliveries across the country and beyond.

"But a red rose is a red rose, and when it comes to love, people don't hold back," Külaviir added.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

