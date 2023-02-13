Estonians gather to form 'biggest hearts' for Valentine's Day

People gather in Talllinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) to mark St. Valentine's Day (Sõbrapäev).
People gather in Talllinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) to mark St. Valentine's Day (Sõbrapäev). Source: ERR
For the second year in a row, people across the country celebrated Valentine's Day (Sõbrapäev) by gathering together to form "Estonia's Biggest Hearts." Under the leadership of Tartu's JJ Street Dance School, this years' event was also used to show support for the people of Ukraine.

In Estonia, Valentine's Day (Sõbrapäev) is not just about romance. The day also provides an opportunity for Estonians to celebrate friendship as well as their love family members.

Last year, hearts were formed by groups in 15 of Estonia's cities and villages, while this year people in almost 30 locations took part, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

Perhaps the biggest gathering was in the capital's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), where more than a hundred people came together to form the "Tallinn Heart."

"The aim is to create a positive atmosphere, positive environment and to give a positive message, so to speak, all over Estonia at the same time," said Tauri Vosman, main organizer of the Tallinn heart.

"The idea of the 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' is that we bring people together, so they can each other see face to face and communicate," said Vosman.

Editor: Michael Cole

