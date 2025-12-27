Falling visitor numbers prompt southeastern Estonian museums to seek solutions

Both municipal and sponsor support are being seen as increasingly needed to develop their activities.

Whereas more than 32,000 visitors went to the Eesti Maanteemuuseum (Highways Museum) in Põlva County in 2024, with four days of 2025 left to go the number will remain around 27,500 this year.

The drop in visitor numbers meant reduced opening times were needed in winter to save on operating costs, museum director Rita Valge said.

"We made a change this autumn so that in the future we will be open seven days a week during the season. Whereas earlier we were open six days. Then from next summer we will be open seven days. But in winter, when visitor numbers are really low, we are open only on Saturdays and Sundays and during the school holidays, plus when various programs have been booked – be they Shrovetide or Christmas programs, as now. But yes, we have taken a look at how it might be most reasonable to plan our workforce and activities to make them financially optimal," Valge said.

Another issue for museums in the region is retaining experienced staff, particularly during the low season.

"In fact, the people who work in museums are professionals in their field, and they certainly could not afford a situation where they work only in summer and in winter have to find other activities. Here, it definitely needs to be thought through at the national level how to support regional culture," Valge added.

Several museums owned by local authorities say they will need greater support from municipalities in the new year if they are to continue operating, and plans are also being made to seek more support from private sponsors too.

Anneli Seim, director of the Setomaa museums in the far southeast of the country, also noted 2025 had been a bleak year. She added the washout of a summer this year didn't help much.

"This year has indeed been difficult. Compared with last year, visitor numbers were much lower. The summer weather, which was very rainy, certainly played a role, and in addition people's wallets are a bit emptier. Now the situation is such that I am looking to the private sector, because the local government's wallet is as empty as ours, so I am looking to the private sector and sponsors," Seim said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!