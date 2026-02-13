X!

Annual Museum Rat awards honor Estonia's top museum work

Winners of Estonia's 2025 Museum Rat awards. February 2026.
Winners of Estonia's 2025 Museum Rat awards. February 2026. Source: National Heritage Board
Estonia's Annual Museum Awards were presented in Rakvere Thursday night, spotlighting standout exhibitions, research and community work across the country.

The ceremony took place at the Ukuaru Music Hall, where the awards, popularly known as Museum Rats, were presented in nine categories plus two special honors.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) said the annual awards serve as a good moment to pause and recognize the extraordinarily knowledgeable people in the field who collect, preserve, introduce and continually reinterpret Estonia's rich cultural heritage.

"I'm delighted to see such a diverse representation of our cultural space and its guardians among the nominees," she added, thanking all museum professionals for their heartfelt contributions.

The 2025 Annual Museum Award winners

Exhibition of the Year
"Bye-bye, Youth!" at the Estonian Health Museum
curators Ülle Kask and Anna Rinaldo, project manager Kersti Möldre

Museum Education Promoter of the Year
Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM), for "Farm Kid's World," a new family-oriented exhibition
curators Dagmar Ingi, Maret Tamjärv, Tanel Veeremaa

Collection Developer of the Year
Narva Museum, for the electrical upgrade at Narva Art Gallery
led by Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova, Deniss Zimin, Zurab Jänes

Conservation Project of the Year
Tallinn City Museum, for the conservation of a Rococo Revival furniture set
led by Heili Jürisoo-Lippin

Estonia's Museum Rat awards.

Research Publication of the Year
Estonian Maritime Museum (EMM), for "The Kadriorg Cog: The Journey of the Wreck from Seabed to Museum"
led by Eva-Maria Maiste, Maili Roio, Erki Russow, Priit Lätti

Research Event of the Year
Estonian Theater and Music Museum (TMM), for the international conference "Dancing Body: Modern Dance in the Whirlwind of Time"
led by Annely Kaldoja

Museum Developer of the Year
Estonian Museum of Natural History, for private funding initiatives in the museum sector
led by Hanna Mari Villsaar, Heidi Jõks, Mairo Hirmo

Community Friend of the Year
Estonian Museum of Natural History, for engaging communities in the creation of the new museum
led by Evelin Pääsukene, Ulla Villem, Hanna Mari Villsaar

Museum Marketer of the Year
Tartu Toy Museum, for "The Biggest Friends from the TV Screen"
led by Marge Pärnits, Tiit Kimmel, Birgit Rae

The Estonian Museum Association's special "Sharp Pencil" award for Museum Worker of the Year went to Agnes Aljas, research secretary at the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Visit Estonia's special "Rat Trap" prize for Visitor-Friendly Museum of the Year went to Narva Museum.

"This year's Museum Rat winners show just how deeply and sincerely our cultural heritage speaks to the people who preserve and share it every day," said Marilin Mihkelson, director general of the National Heritage Board. 

Each awarded initiative, she added, carries something profoundly human — dedication, curiosity and the courage to create meaning.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

