X!

Estonian National Museum may gain public entity status

News
Display cases being set up ahead of the grand opening of the Estonian National Museum's new main building in 2016.
Display cases being set up ahead of the grand opening of the Estonian National Museum's new main building in 2016. Source: Aili Vahtla/private library
News

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu is being considered for public legal entity status, a move that would strengthen its independence and impact on Estonian culture.

Over the years, most Estonian museums have gone the way of reorganizing as foundations, but ERM and Palamuse Museum in Jõgeva County remain among the exceptions. Experts say public entity status would give ERM as an institution more autonomy than a foundation.

Marju Reismaa, museums adviser at the Ministry of Culture, noted that a state institution is not the ideal model for museums.

A public legal entity, she said, operates under legislation approved by the Riigikogu rather than under government oversight. "It's the direction to take if we want greater political independence from the executive branch," she added.

While no final decision has yet been made, discussions on ERM's potential future status are set to begin soon. ERM director Laura Kipper said the museum supports the move.

Kipper said public legal entity status would allow ERM to have a stronger societal impact, adding that the museum sees the potential switch as "a powerful, symbolic move that would help the museum sector better clarify its own role and strengthen its support network."

ERM maintains and preserves various collections and contributes to the field as an evaluated research institution.

Kipper said public legal status could help the museum shape both scientific research and collection management. She also stressed the opportunity to highlight ERM's significance to society as well as societal expectations of the national museum in turn.

Laura Kipper. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Reismaa said officials are also exploring whether ERM could take on additional public duties.

One option under review is the Tallinn-based Conservation and Digitization Center Kanut, which provides conservation, restoration and digitization services for Estonian state-owned museum collections using public funds.

"Could this be incorporated into ERM? We are analyzing that as well," the ministry adviser noted.

Reismaa added that a decision on the museum's status is expected by the end of January, and if ERM pursues public legal status, the Riigikogu will need to approve it.

She said the government aims to complete Estonia's museum reform by early 2027.

"The Riigikogu would need to start the legislative process this spring to pass the Estonian National Museum Act," Reismaa added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Environment Agency proposes higher wolf hunting quota

12:10

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

11:39

Estonian National Museum may gain public entity status

11:06

Estonian MFA secretary general: Europe must take care of its own security

10:31

Estonian authors top 2025 year-end book charts

09:57

New Tallinn coalition a testing ground for Riigikogu elections

09:25

New national plan may downgrade 'regional centers' due to declining opportunities

08:55

Job vacancies fell by 5.4% on-year in Q3

08:17

Deputy mayor's company gets €18,000 from soon-to-be-renovated equestrian center

07:46

Experts: Europe must count on changed US security policy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

07.12

Estonian minister rejects rumors Latvia wants to keep Russian gauge on Rail Baltic

05.12

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

07.12

Scrapping passenger ferry state funding could cost 300 jobs, union says

06.12

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

07.12

Border city Valga's new government promises greater cooperation with Latvia

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo