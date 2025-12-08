Estonian National Museum may gain public entity status

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu is being considered for public legal entity status, a move that would strengthen its independence and impact on Estonian culture.

Over the years, most Estonian museums have gone the way of reorganizing as foundations, but ERM and Palamuse Museum in Jõgeva County remain among the exceptions. Experts say public entity status would give ERM as an institution more autonomy than a foundation.

Marju Reismaa, museums adviser at the Ministry of Culture, noted that a state institution is not the ideal model for museums.

A public legal entity, she said, operates under legislation approved by the Riigikogu rather than under government oversight. "It's the direction to take if we want greater political independence from the executive branch," she added.

While no final decision has yet been made, discussions on ERM's potential future status are set to begin soon. ERM director Laura Kipper said the museum supports the move.

Kipper said public legal entity status would allow ERM to have a stronger societal impact, adding that the museum sees the potential switch as "a powerful, symbolic move that would help the museum sector better clarify its own role and strengthen its support network."

ERM maintains and preserves various collections and contributes to the field as an evaluated research institution.

Kipper said public legal status could help the museum shape both scientific research and collection management. She also stressed the opportunity to highlight ERM's significance to society as well as societal expectations of the national museum in turn.

Laura Kipper. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Reismaa said officials are also exploring whether ERM could take on additional public duties.

One option under review is the Tallinn-based Conservation and Digitization Center Kanut, which provides conservation, restoration and digitization services for Estonian state-owned museum collections using public funds.

"Could this be incorporated into ERM? We are analyzing that as well," the ministry adviser noted.

Reismaa added that a decision on the museum's status is expected by the end of January, and if ERM pursues public legal status, the Riigikogu will need to approve it.

She said the government aims to complete Estonia's museum reform by early 2027.

"The Riigikogu would need to start the legislative process this spring to pass the Estonian National Museum Act," Reismaa added.

