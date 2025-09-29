X!

Ministry of Culture funding set to fall over the next several years

News
Theater audience.
Theater audience. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

The Culture Ministry's state budget allocation is shrinking each year: €365 million in 2025 will fall to €325 million by 2029.

The opening line of the Ministry of Culture's section in the 2026 state budget's explanatory memorandum declares that the deliberate implementation of cultural, integration and sports policy ensures the preservation, development and sustainability of Estonian culture, residents' well-being and social cohesion.

But the budget dynamics chart in the same section paints a bleak picture: less and less money will be available for culture in the coming years.

This year, the ministry's budget amounted to €391 million, of which €40 million consisted of funds carried over from the previous year.

Next year, the ministry's line in the budget stands at €365 million. After that, the allocation shrinks year by year, reaching €325 million in 2029. Most other ministries' budgets do not show such a decline.

The explanatory memorandum argues, however, that next year's budget is not actually decreasing. If this year's sum is compared without the €40.2 million carried over from 2024 and the €4 million allocated from the government reserve, then next year's budget grows by nearly 9 percent.

This year, the Culture Ministry's budget was cut by €13.4 million and next year an additional €7.95 million cut will be added.

In 2024, operating subsidies for foundations, managed museums and public-law institutions under the ministry's administration were reduced by 4 percent, or €5.3 million. According to the memorandum, the cut will not deepen further next year.

Still, the document notes that additional reductions in subsidies and expenses will be made next year, though these will not affect the operations of any specific institution with an important or central role in cultural policy goals and the impact on individuals will be minimal.

Together with government agencies and managed institutions, the Ministry of Culture employs 380 people. The largest institution is the Estonian National Museum, with 127 staff. Including foundations and public-law institutions, the sector accounts for about 3,600 full-time jobs.

In terms of wages, the ministry's sector lags furthest behind all others. It has ranked last for several years in a row and the explanatory memorandum says the gap will widen further next year.

The minimum wage for cultural workers with higher education has not increased since 2023, when it rose to €1,600, leaving salaries flat for several years. Next year, the minimum will rise to €1,720.

While average salaries in other ministries have grown by more than 8 percent since 2023, and by 15 percent across the labor market, the increase within the Ministry of Culture has been just under 3 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Cinema chain: Narva theater might close if state bans non-Estonian voiceovers

14:41

Estonian researcher turns graphite battery waste into new material

14:00

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

13:24

Tallinn constructs bike path between Reidi tee and Poska tänav

12:55

More high school diplomas, but ethnic educational gap widening in Estonia

12:15

Estonia pledges support for Moldova's EU path after election

12:14

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

12:14

Boipepperoni: Estonian pop music could do with more surprises

11:43

MPs: Local elections candidates should not be required to prove place of residence

11:01

Cattle farmers in western Estonia struggling with 'catastrophic' wolf attacks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.09

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

28.09

Gallery: US troops practice landing exercise on Kaberneeme beach

27.09

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

28.09

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

28.09

Mother lynx and two cubs unfazed by human presence

28.09

Study: Mobile networks working well but wired internet too expensive in Estonia

09:43

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo