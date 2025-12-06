Tallinn museum puts 2026 exhibition ideas to public vote

Last month, the People's Museum of Tallinn launched a competition for people to design their own museum exhibition. Now, an expert jury has shortlisted six standout entries, with the public able to vote for their favorites.

The People's Museum of Tallinn's "Your Museum – Your Exhibition" contest has reached its final stages.

Of all the ideas for new exhibitions put forward by members of the public, only six remain. With the three most popular set to be brought to life at the museum in 2026, every vote counts.

Voting is open until December 18.

More information about the six shortlisted entries can be seen below:

Annela Samuel "Home that came along"

"Home that came along" opens a door into the home of different nationalities living in Tallinn. Photographs and small family exhibitions showing fragments of culture and memories tell stories of homes that are both portable and re-created. By showcasing otherwise rarely encountered cultural spaces, the exhibition helps to understand and experience the diversity of Tallinn's inhabitants.

Annela Samuel "Home that came along." Source: Press materials

Jorge Eduardo de la Brena Rodriguez "Living Memory: A Celebration of Souls"

This exhibition unites the vibrant Mexican Day of the Dead with the quiet Estonian Hingedepäev to explore how different cultures honor their ancestors. Visitors are invited to discover the history of the Mexican Ofrenda (altar) and compare its colorful traditions with the introspective, deeply meaningful Nordic customs. Through this dialogue, we reveal the universal journey of memory and love that connects us all.

Jorge Eduardo de la Brena Rodriguez "Living Memory: A Celebration of Souls." Source: Press materials

Maria Lindmäe, Aleksandra Ianchenko "Woven Journeys"

Women move through cities every day in ways that reveal complex rhythms, routes, and acts of care — yet their stories are rarely told. This exhibition brings those journeys to life with vibrant posters, illustrations, photos, and video essays from commuters, cyclists, and tram drivers in cities like Tallinn and Porto.

Visitors of all ages can explore how women not only travel through urban spaces but help keep them moving. Blending contemporary voices with museum objects and archival gems, the show offers a playful, eye-opening look at where mobility and gender meet.

Maria Lindmäe, Aleksandra Ianchenko "Woven Journeys." Source: Press materials

Marina Pavljuk "While things remember us"

The exhibition is rooted in the author's personal story and her research into her family archive, in which everyday objects from a typical Mustamäe apartment are seen as carriers of memory and a connecting thread to relatives who have passed away.

"While things remember us" explores the memory of home – how the feeling of home is formed by objects, smells and everyday rituals, and what happens to this feeling when the people who once filled the space with love and warmth are no longer there. The author invites viewers to reflect on this together and to recall their own domestic relics and objects of memory.

Marina Pavljuk "While things remember us." Source: Press materials

Ouddhena Eronigca Teern "Crossroads – all roads led to Eestimaa. The Portals of In-Betweenness"

The exhibition aims to re-create the portals of in-betweenness felt and surreally experienced by migrant women in Estonia.

This honest and direct exhibition aims to share real, unfiltered, and raw migration stories that talk about stepping into the unknown, facing fears, overcoming challenges and trying to fit into society to foster a sense of belonging in a new land. Visitors will be invited to move through make-shift "portals", each showing the reality of how migrant women live, adapt, and create a home in Estonia.

Ouddhena Eronigca Teern "Crossroads – all roads led to Eestimaa. The Portals of In-Betweenness." Source: Press materials

The exhibition also aims to show everyday objects brought from their motherland that bring comfort to these women, personal notes from their journal entries, markers for their first point of entry into Estonia e.g., tickets… and short monologues of video recordings narrating their reason for making Estonia their home and the challenges that they've overcome. The intimate nature of this exhibition is designed to settle the curiosity of the public and hopes to seek empathy, cultural tolerance and understanding by making what was once private open to the public domain.

Uwa Obasi Odefa "Home in a New Land: Everyday Objects, Extraordinary Journeys – Nigerian Stories of Belonging in Tallinn"

"Home in a New Land: Everyday Objects, Extraordinary Journeys – Nigerian Stories of Belonging in Tallinn" presents everyday objects, photographs, and community materials used by Nigerians living in Tallinn. The exhibition shows how cultural habits, social networks, and practical routines are maintained or adapted after relocation. Items brought from Nigeria are displayed alongside Estonian objects and experiences connected to adapting to life in Estonia.

Together, they provide an overview of how one community establishes familiarity and continuity in a new environment.

Uwa Obasi Odefa "Home in a New Land: Everyday Objects, Extraordinary Journeys – Nigerian Stories of Belonging in Tallinn." Source: Press materials

More information is available here.

