Tallinn museum showcases garage culture with free tour and film screening

On Sunday March 1, the People's Museum of Tallinn is dedicating the first of several themed days to the unique phenomenon of Estonia's garage culture.

The event on Sunday, March 1, begins at noon with a guided tour of the museum's exhibition "Garaaž. Гараж. Garage" by Professor of Urban Studies at Tallinn University Tauri Tuvikene.

The tour will be followed by a lecture from Tuvikene (in Estonian) titled "Garages and Garage Complexes." Tuvikene will draw on his research to discuss the past, present and future of garage use in Estonia.

"Garages are not merely spaces for cars; they are extensions of the home and spaces of possibility. Garage complexes are clusters of such garages, sometimes numbering in the hundreds or even thousands," said Tuvikene.

"They emerged as a phenomenon of Soviet society, part of its car culture and 'hamster society,' in which, under conditions of scarcity, people had to acquire necessary items on their own and store them somewhere. Although the need for storage is no longer the same, garages have not disappeared, and a new generation is rediscovering the possibilities of this space."

From 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the film "Garage People" by director Natalija Jefimkina will be shown. Jefimkina will be there to introduce the film and discuss it with the audience.

Completed in 2020, "Garage People" follows the everyday lives of garage owners in northern Russia, where garages stretch as far as the eye can see. Behind the rusty doors, you can find everything except cars. For many, the garage is a refuge, an opportunity to escape the grayness of daily life and a sign of hope for the fulfillment of big dreams.

In organizing a thematic day about garage culture, the museum aims to bring together people from different walks of life for whom a garage means something more than just a place to store things. They also hope to broaden awareness of the importance of Estonia's garage culture and foster a sense of community among those who attend.

The thematic days explore various facets of garage culture: garage culture and urban space; garages and creativity; garages and entrepreneurship.

In cooperation with the exhibition curator (Aleksandra Ianchenko), the artists participating in the exhibition (Andrei Kedrin / Aleksandra Ianchenko), and entrepreneurs (IKIGI and other businesses), the program includes lectures, workshops, a bicycle garage tour, and a garage sale.

Further events planned in the series include a bike tour, workshops and lectures (in Estonian).

