Tallinn museum launches competiton for public to design own exhibitions

Tallinn People's Museum
The People's Museum of Tallinn is calling on the public to suggest creative ideas for new exhibitions, which it will then help bring to life in 2026.

The "Your Museum – Your Exhibition" initiative gives Tallinn residents, organizations and civic associations the opportunity to organize their very own exhibition at the People's Museum of Tallinn in 2026.  

The People's Museum of Tallinn, which is a branch of the Tallinn City Museum, brings together the city's diverse cultural venues while mediating, preserving, and appreciating the ethnic and cultural variety of the region's historical legacy.

Ideas for new exhibitions at the musuem can be submitted in Estonian, English or Russian before November 30.

From among the ideas that meet the criteria, the Tallinn City Museum jury will select up to six projects, which will then be put to a public vote.

Voting will take place on the People's Museum of Tallinn Facebook page for two weeks. The three exhibition ideas that receive the most votes will be brough to life as exhibitions in the People's Museum of Tallinn at some point in 2026. 

More information about the project, including details of how to submit an application, can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

