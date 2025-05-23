X!

Gallery: Birth of Tallinn as a new capital explored in new 1920s exhibit

In its new exhibit, "Stories of a Young Capital: The Passionate Twenties," the People's Museum of Tallinn explores the stories behind the formation of a young Estonian Republic, its people and its capital city.

In the 1920s, peace returned to Estonia following two wars, the collapse of the Russian Empire and the gaining of independence. But the shadow of previous difficulties remained: thousands of refugees and unemployed people strove to adapt to the challenges and economic changes of a new era, according to a press release.

At the same time, amazing innovations were happening: the first musical numbers were broadcast on the radio, people were moving into new apartment buildings now known as "Tallinn Houses," people rode electric trams and flew on planes owned by Estonian companies. Tallinn in the 1920s was a city of sharp contrasts and high hopes.

2025 will mark a century since the Riigikogu passed a law on cultural autonomy for national minorities — the event that served as the catalyst for creating an exhibition revealing the various stories of Tallinn residents in the 1920s.

Everyday life in the Estonian capital in the 1920s is brought to life in the exhibition through the stories of a dozen different characters, all of whom meet in the heart of the young capital.

It was here, at the New Market, that current events were shared, important innovations were introduced and crucial meetings took place.

To convey the atmosphere of the era, exhibition designer Jekaterina Poltavets drew inspiration from the Riigikogu building, which was built on Toompea Hill in the early 1920s — the same period depicted in the exhibition's featured stories.

The design consciously plays with geometric lines, recalling the rhythm and formal language of the interiors of the time. The color palette also elegantly evokes the dignified atmosphere of the Session Hall of the Riigikogu, building a bridge between past and present.

Curated by Maaja Gundjajeva and Denis Jatsenko, "Stories of a Young Capital: The Passionate Twenties" will remain open at the People's Museum of Tallinn through the end of 2026.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

