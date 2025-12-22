EU sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced Estonian museum director to penal colony

The European Union has sanctioned a Russian judge and prosecutor who sentenced the director of Estonia's Narva Museum to a decade in prison in absentia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Prosecutor Lyudmila Balandina and Judge Dmitri Gordeev ruled Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova had "rehabilitated Nazism" by hanging banners of President Vladimir Putin on Narva Castle walls, comparing him with Adolf Hitler and calling him a war criminal.

Smorževskihh-Smirnova and her team hang the posters on May 9, Russia's Victory Day. They can be clearly seen from the border town of Ivangorod, where authorities put on a propaganda concert for residents of Narva across the river.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the sanctions show that politically motivated charges against Europeans result in immediate and direct accountability.

He said both Balandina and Gordeev are directly responsible for the judicial persecution of Smorževskihh-Smirnova, as well as of other representatives of civil society, the democratic opposition and human rights defenders.

Narva Museum Director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova receives the Cross of Merit from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"For years, both have contributed to the spread of Russian propaganda, the entrenchment of Putin's oppressive regime, and violations of freedom of expression and human rights, and the EU's decision to impose sanctions on them was the only right course," Tsahkna said.

"People who support and implement the Russian regime's cruel and authoritarian policies have no place in Europe," he added.

Under the EU sanctions regime established in May last year, individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations, or for the repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, as well as for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia, can be added to the list.

Estonia also imposed national sanctions on Balandina and Gordeev in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!