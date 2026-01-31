'Fascist' politician who called for Russian invasion of Estonia faces penalty

A Kohtla-Järve politician who is a self-described fascist and who has called for a Russian invasion of Estonia may face a fine or even detention for hate speech over social media, Delfi reported .

Aleksandr Sahno, 32, who ran in last autumn's local elections in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve, where picked up eight votes, came to the attention of the authorities after he shared materials on social media supporting Russia's aggression, materials which include hate speech and incitement.

Sahno has openly and publicly described himself as a fascist, threatened Estonians and Ukrainians, and said that in the event of any Russian invasion of Estonia, he would side with the occupiers.

Jõhvi police investigator Triin Pihlak confirmed to Delfi that misdemeanor proceedings have been initiated against Sahno under § 151(1) of the Penal Code after law enforcement received a report some time ago that a TikTok account had published materials supporting Russia and inciting hatred.

In the course of their investigation into Sahno, the authorities also obtained video clips and screenshots, which provided sufficient basis to launch proceedings, Pihlak said, adding: "The investigation will continue to establish all the circumstances of the incident."

Sahno's posts and statements have also justified the actions of Russia leader Vladimir Putin and the now-deceased Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group which launched an abortive coup in summer 2023; he has also called for the destruction of Ukrainians, and, via TikTok livestreams, accused the West of prolonging the war, disparaged Estonia's aid to Ukraine, and regurgitated Russian propaganda narratives.

Sahno has also taken part in TikTok streams together with Russian ultra-nationalist Konstantin Gorlov, expelled from Estonia and hit with an entry ban as a national security threat and after his residence permit expired, while Sahno has also issued threats against various European countries.

Delfi reports Sahno first joined the Social Democratic Party, in March 2022, leaving to join the Centre Party in October 2024, but he was expelled from Centre in August last year once his views and activities became clear.

He then joined the pro-Kremlin KOOS party and ran at the October local elections in Kohtla-Järve, polling eight votes.

Under § 151(1) of the Penal Code, incitement to hatred is punishable by a fine of up to €2,400 or by detention.

On being expelled at a border checkpoint last summer, Gorlov complained that "you ruined my life."

