Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) on Friday said it expelled a Russian citizen and army serviceman for security reasons and handed him a Schengen visa ban.

The ISS posted two images of David Arutyunyan on the X social media website, the first of him wearing a Russian Army uniform holding a bunch of flowers, and the second in a yellow winter coat and blue mask from TalTech university flanked by security officials at the border.

"David Arutyunyan dreamed of joining the Russian army. But when it came time for deportation, he hid behind a mask. For security reasons, the ISS, together with the PPA, expelled Russian citizen and servicemember Arutyunyan from Estonia and issued him a Schengen-wide entry ban," the agency wrote on X.

David Arutyunyan unistas Venemaa armeest. Riigist väljasaatmisel peitus ta aga maski taha. KAPO koos @politsei´ga saatis julgeolekukaalutlustel Eestist välja Venemaa kodaniku ja armeeteenistuja Arutyunyani ning kehtestas talle sissesõidukeelu Schengeni riikidesse. pic.twitter.com/EGOtzlrIaY — Kaitsepolitseiamet (@kaitsepolitsei) January 16, 2026

ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul told newspaper Postimees Arutyunyan is a Russian citizen who held a long-term residence permit in Estonia.

Arutyunyan voluntarily enlisted in the Russian military, currently serves in the reserves, and actively displays his Russian military service and uniform on social media, Postimees wrote.

He associates himself with a unit of the aggressor state, believes that Russia is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine, and has been fined by the Police and Border Guard Board for wearing the Russian army uniform and showing symbols associated with war crimes in a manner that supported them.

Earlier this week, the ISS said it expelled two citizens from Pakistan and India over their support of Hezbollah and the Iranian regime.

This article was updated to add comments from ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul and context from Postimees newspaper.

