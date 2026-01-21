X!

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

News
Photo from the scene.
Photo from the scene. Source: Rescue Board.
News

Twenty-five people had to be evacuated in Tallinn's Kristiine district Tuesday evening after a warehouse caught fire.

Three Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers were taken to hospital for checks due to the effects of smoke inhalation, after attending the blaze. The evacuated building was close to the warehouse blaze.

The Emergency Response Centre was notified at 6:45 p.m. that a warehouse on Kadaka tee was ablaze, burning with open flames and large amounts of smoke were visible, a Rescue Board spokesperson said.

Rescue teams began extinguishing the fire and working to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

The warehouse was reportedly an old building containing mostly refuse, debris and discarded tires, and was gutted in the conflagration.

None of the 25 evacuated were injured, and the fire was brought under control by 7.30 p.m. It was declared fully extinguished a little before 9 p.m.

Lea Bärenson, operations manager at the PPA's North Prefecture, said: "These officers were the first to arrive at the scene and quickly began organizing the evacuation from a nearby building. While working directly at the scene of the fire, they were exposed to smoke and later felt unwell and needed medical assistance. One officer was taken to hospital by ambulance and two went there on their own, and they are currently receiving the necessary care in the emergency department."

The cause of the blaze is to be determined in the course of an investigation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

06:37

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Committee wants changes to Prosecutor's Act in light of former police chiefs case

20.01

Snowy weather gives much-needed boost to Võru County tourist industry

20.01

Enefit: Cold weather and lack of wind keeping electricity prices high

20.01

Estonian men's national team heading to Rwanda for FIFA Series tournament in March

20.01

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora

20.01

Tallinn University launches design contest to unify central campus

20.01

Basketball star Henri Drell's Joventut contract extended to end of season

20.01

ERR in Ukraine: Frontline soldiers see little prospect of just peace any time soon

20.01

Tallinn's expenses to exceed revenue in 2026 budget

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

20.01

Rail Baltica phase one will cost at least €24 billion, EU auditors say

20.01

Tiiu Hallap: The Estonian and the Tuareg

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

20.01

Soaring worldwide gold, silver prices lead to surge in trading in Estonia

20.01

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

20.01

Entrepreneur: Government trying to make economic situation sound better than it is

19.01

Cold snap causes Narva River ice jam fields to form

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo