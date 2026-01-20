X!

Tallinn University launches design contest to unify central campus

Tram at a stop in front of Tallinn University (TLÜ) on Narva maantee.
Tram at a stop in front of Tallinn University (TLÜ) on Narva maantee. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn University has launched an architectural design competition to unify its mismatched buildings along Narva maantee and create a more cohesive, walkable street presence.

Tallinn University (TLÜ) says its main campus along the Narva maantee is made up of buildings from different eras that feel fragmented. The university now wants to revamp it.

The competition brief calls for a unified campus solution that would create a dignified, cohesive, and pedestrian-friendly streetscape linking Narva maantee 25, 27 and 29.

Beyond aesthetics, the university also wants to become more visible in the surrounding cityscape, and plans also include an outdoor exhibition area.

The competition covers a roughly 170-meter stretch of Narva maantee, most of which is owned by the City of Tallinn. The university has already signed a deal with the city, and the Estonian Association of Architects (EAL), which is organizing the competition, will set the rules and oversee submissions.

Space is tight, however, and organizers are looking for compact, efficient ideas rather than grand solutions. The competition brief notes that an understated approach could be an advantage, encouraging architects to focus on solutions that are small in scale but work well in practice.

.Screenshot from the competition design brief for Tallinn University (TLÜ). Source: Tallinn University

The competition area has no tall greenery, though the Terra building at Narva maantee 25 features a hedge and front garden integral to its design, so any changes must be handled carefully. Entries are also expected to increase the overall amount of greenery on campus.

Designers must also take two possible future scenarios into account. One option assumes only the university's own space will be revamped; the other includes a full overhaul of Narva maantee in line with Tallinn's bike lane infrastructure plans.

While organizers hope the projects move forward together, proposals must still work if the street's planned bike lane is delayed or scrapped altogether.

Future courtyard access planned

TLÜ is asking participants for comprehensive entries that cover sidewalks, paving, possible facade changes, landscaping, smaller architectural elements, lighting and the planned outdoor exhibition area, including a concept for its first actual exhibition.

Internally, the university campus has a disjointed layout. The competition brief points to a longer-term goal of linking its buildings on Narva maantee with university-owned properties on Tuukri tänav via an inner courtyard and internal street, with main entrances oriented toward that shared space. Improving access to its inner courtyards is therefore a key factor in the current competition.

At present, TLÜ's inner courtyard can be reached from Narva maantee through two narrow passages, while access from the other side remains closed. The plan is to open up courtyard access in that direction in the future.

Entries are due by April 16, with winners to be announced in the first half of May. The total prize fund is €46,000, including €14,000 for first place, €12,000 for second and €8,000 for third, along with two €6,000 prizes for honorable mentions.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

