X!

Newly-elected Tallinn University rector: Higher education should stay free

News
The election on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, which saw Priit Reiska installed as the next Tallinn University (TLÜ) rector.
Open gallery
36 photos
News

Tallinn University's (TLÜ) new rector says he supports the continuation of a higher education which is free to all.

TLÜ elected Priit Reiska as rector on Wednesday, replacing Tõnu Viik, whose term is ending.

"I am certainly that kind of rector who says that higher education should be free, but simply stating it out loud is not enough – we need a more well-thought-out strategy. We need to involve upper secondary students, university students and, through the council of rectors, other universities as well," Reiska said after the election.

Before being elected, Reiska had served as director of TLÜ's Institute of Natural and Health Sciences (Lodus- ja terviseteaduste instituut), and is a distinguished professor of science education.

Reiska defeated two other candidates running for the post, over two rounds: Semiotics Professor Indrek Ilbrus failed to receive enough votes in round one to make the round two run-off, which ended up being between Reiska and TLÜ Vice-Rector for Research Katrin Niglas. Reiska received 69 votes in that run-off, Niglas 43.

Reiska also told ERR after the ballot that university funding is a vital issue.

"We just heard on Monday (link in Estonian) that the Ministry of Education and Research wants to allocate additional funding to higher education, but primarily to professional higher education rather than universities. We need to look at what is needed and for what purpose. Certainly, the goal of universities is to train top specialists in line with labor market needs, but universities also have another major goal: we must provide an academic education and shape critical thinking in people," he said.

"We must shape them into thinkers with a capital 'T', so that later they themselves can guide society and create jobs for themselves. I believe this is extremely important and we cannot overlook it," he added.

The overall number of potential university students will go up in the coming years, Reiska said, in line with the number of high school graduates projected to grow by up to 20 percent.

"As a country, Estonia must not miss out on this opportunity, because it may be the only similar upswing we will see for decades. We have a generation to whom we can provide a very good higher education, and we must find the resources for it," Reiska went on.

Reiska was elected in a ballot held on Wednesday from 2 p.m., and by an electoral body composed of all members of the university's council and senate, its tenured professors, and student representatives elected by the student union.

Reiska, 56, is a graduate of Tallinn Pedagogical University and obtained a doctorate in physics education from the University of Kiel in 1999, with a central focus on making the learning of natural sciences more comprehensible and effective. He also worked as a researcher at the University of Kiel and as a senior researcher and later professor at TLÜ, and has held several leadership roles at the university for over 20 years.

His term as rector starts May 15.

Higher education in Estonia is generally free at public universities for bachelor's and master's degree courses, where the language of instruction is Estonian, plus PhD programs too. Tuition fees often apply to courses run by private universities and those taught in languages other than Estonian.

Negotiators at last spring's Reform-Eesti 200 coalition talks agreed that the first Estonian-language higher education degree will continue to be free of charge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Veronika Uibo (interviewer), Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

17:02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

16:49

After-school extracurriculars help curb teen crime

16:26

Estonian foreign ministry not worried about minister losing his smart device

16:21

Estonia's tax revenues rose by €1.5 billion in 2025

15:50

Driverless buses feel safer after passengers try them, Estonian thesis finds

15:13

Newly-elected Tallinn University rector: Higher education should stay free

15:10

Report: Estonian schools and teachers drowned in reforms with no workload relief

14:43

Juhan Aguraiuja: Soaring electricity bills symptom of regional power shortage

14:09

New Tallinn art show centers queer and marginalized recovery and resilience

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

13:07

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11.02

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

11.02

Gallery: Winner announced in Pärnu Beach House design competition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo