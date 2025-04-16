First Estonian language degree to remain free for students

Coalition negotiators have agreed that the first Estonian-language higher education degree will continue to be free of charge.

Negotiations about education and research are being led by Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and former education minister Liina Kersna (Reform.)

"We are indeed close to reaching an agreement that the current system, where the first higher education degree, the first bachelor's degree, the first master's degree, and the first doctoral degree in Estonia are funded by Estonian taxpayers, will remain in place," Kallas told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Kersna added that taxpayer investment in higher education benefits Estonia in the long term.

"The more highly educated people we have in our society, the more wisely our society functions, and the higher the added value of our economy. So, the taxpayer's contribution to higher education definitely yields significantly more returns for society," she said.

The restructuring of the school network was also discussed on Tuesday with representatives from local governments.

It was decided to continue with the plan under which municipalities are responsible for basic education, and the state is responsible for education following basic school.

"Over the course of this year, we will develop a plan with local governments, and in 2027 we will move forward with legislative changes," said Kersna.

By 2035, the school network is expected to look as follows: primary schools will be located close to children's homes; nine-grade schools will be in municipal centers; and high schools will be in county centers, with their total number decreasing compared to today.

There will also be education centers that offer both vocational and general secondary education.

Negotiators said financial matters now need to be addressed.

"Today, the state's designated grants for education — for example, school meal subsidies and teacher training support — these earmarked funds in the state budget will be transferred to the revenue base of municipalities to increase local governments' autonomy and decision-making authority in organizing education," Kallas said.

Former education minister and Isamaa member Tõnis Lukas said restructuring the school network is a complex task.

"It can be discussed, but it must definitely be negotiated with cities that have historic and traditional upper secondary schools. I believe that stability must exist for all schools, at all levels. Basic schools must be close to home, and small schools also have a place, because we have sparsely populated areas," Lukas told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Coalition negotiations are ongoing in 12 areas. A detailed agreement is expected to be finalized in May.

