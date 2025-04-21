Eesti 200: Coalition talks are halfway through

Coalition negotiations between Reform and Eesti 200 are halfway through, said Aleksei Jašin, Eesti 200 vice-chairman. However, plans for the Tallinn ring railway are causing disagreements.

Negotiations have been taking place for several weeks since the Reform and Eesti 200 parties formed a coalition last month. An agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of May.

"We are reaching the halfway point this week," Jašin told ERR on Monday.

Discussions in "most areas" with relevant interest groups, related organizations, and experts have already taken place.

This week, the final talks with working groups from each field will take place. After that, each party's chief negotiators will discuss the final points.

Eesti 200 wants to see "many concrete" policies and goals in the final draft, rather than vague aims.

But not all topics are agreed upon yet. Mobility issues are one of the most contentious issues at the moment.

The special planning process for the ring railway, which would connect the ports of Muuga and Paldiski, is still under discussion.

"For example, whether to leave the option open for future construction or to build it fully with new developments. Eesti 200 clearly supports rail transport and better connections and mobility in this matter. The Reform Party has a slightly different understanding of the Tallinn ring railway," Jašin said.

--

