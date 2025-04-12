X!

Detailed Estonian government coalition agreement to be ready at end of May

Reform and Eesti 200 leaders Kristen Michal and Kristina Kallas signed new coalition agreement on March 24, 2025.
A detailed version of the new Estonian government coalition agreement will be ready by the end of May. The two coalition parties, Reform and Eesti 200, are currently debating social issues, education and the financing of various spheres.

Coalition negotiations are taking place in regard to 12 different areas and are being led by government ministers. According to Eesti 200 Vice-chair Aleksei Jašin, one of the issues being debated is whether fees should be charged for higher education.

"From Eesti 200's point of view, the first bachelor's and master's degrees taken in Estonian have to remain free of charge, because Estonia's competitiveness depends on the level of education of our people," Jašin said.

According to Jašin, there is a consensus that teachers' salaries will increase next year. How much by will be decided when the state budget is drawn up.

Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said it is difficult to find funds in any area.

"Especially in a situation where a huge amount of money is going on defense and security. This means that all the other areas will have to find the funds internally, by instead implementing reforms and becoming more efficient," Keldo explained.

Jašin said one of the issues being discusses in the negotiations is how to cover the deficit in the Estonian Health Insurance Fund.

"Whether and to what extent the private sector can be involved, and whether and to what extent it can be supported from the state budget. Thirdly, there is the audit, regarding where the money for healthcare is going in the first place," Jašin said.

According to Keldo, the coalition has reached a consensus on more issues than not.

"For example, on the economy, we have a very clear understanding that we are moving towards a knowledge-based economy, with higher value added. We have agreed that we are going to speed up planning and different processes. By the same token, we'll be cutting red tape," Keldo said.

Jaanus Karilaid (Isamaa) said the Reform Party have been in power for a long time and the issues now being negotiated could have been avoided before.

"It also seems to me that we are moving towards having just one party. It is only a matter of time before the members of Eesti 200 join the Reform Party. Maybe we will also see the emergence of a single ruling party in the Republic of Estonia. Which means that decisions ought to be able to be made appropriately and swiftly. But let's see," Karilaid said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

