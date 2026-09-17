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Unemployment insurance premium rates frozen through 2030

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The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Estonia will keep unemployment insurance premium rates unchanged through 2030, maintaining the current combined rate of 2.4 percent of wages for the next four years.

The government approved the extending the current premium rates at Thursday's cabinet meeting, maintaining the employee contribution rate at 1.6 and employer rate at 0.8 percent of wages.

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) board had initially proposed keeping the rates unchanged in 2027 before lowering them from 2028, but the government opted to retain the current rates through 2030 following a Finance Ministry proposal.

At current rates, unemployment insurance premiums are forecast to total €336.5 million in 2027, rising to €383.5 million in 2028, €400.6 million in 2029 and €418.7 million in 2030.

The premium freeze is intended to ensure the EUIF has enough money to meet its obligations. The regulation will take effect January 1, 2027.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

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