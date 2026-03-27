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Fire breaks out in Lasnamäe construction chemicals plant

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Site of the fire in Lasnamäe.
Site of the fire in Lasnamäe. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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A fire broke out late Friday morning at a construction chemicals manufacturing company on Suur-Paala tänav in Lasnamäe, Tallinn, prompting a large response from rescue services.

The Emergency Response Center received the report of the fire at 10:52 a.m. Initial information indicated that flames were visible coming through the roof.

Firefighters from Lasnamäe, who were first to arrive on the scene, could already see smoke from a distance. The building has been evacuated and no one remains inside. The fire has spread into the walls and efforts are underway to contain it, as there are large quantities of chemicals in the building.

Professional rescue crews from Lasnamäe, Kesklinn, Lilleküla and Pirita have responded to the incident, along with volunteers from Muraste, as well as police and ambulance services. Operations are ongoing in multiple sectors: one team is working on the roof, opening up structures, while another is tackling the fire inside the building.

There have been no reports of injuries so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Traffic in the vicinity of the scene may be disrupted. Smoke from the fire is spreading in the area and the Rescue Board advises nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

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