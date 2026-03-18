First brush fires of 2026 already hit Ida-Viru County

The arrival of spring has brought with it the first forest fires of the year as early as March, at least in northeastern Estonia.

The sudden rise in temperatures has been a factor in the several forest and brush fires seen in the region, Põhjarannik reported, while human error also played its part in at least one case.

A grass fire was reported near Männiku tee in Sillamäe at around midday last Friday, fire crews had to extinguish a blaze that had spread across 1,500 square meters of dry grass, while on Saturday afternoon, firefighters from Jõhvi were dispatched to the Ahtme district of Kohtla-Järve as a grass fire was threatening nearby residences – again, firefighters helped extinguish the blaze, which covered about 300 square meters and in this case led to a person being fined for a lack of care in lighting a bonfire, which later led to the fire.

Also on Saturday and again in Sillamäe, firefighters responded to another grass fire in Sillamäe along the Tallinn–Narva highway, where approximately 3,000 square meters of dry grass had burned, and Sillamäe firefighters were kept busy Sunday morning, when they were called out to the Perjatsi in Narva-Jõesuu, to put out a smaller fire – followed by a callout minutes later to a larger grass fire affecting the Järve district of Kohtla-Järve.

Finally and also on Sunday, firefighters tackled two more fires in the Narva-Jõesuu area, one affecting dry grass, bushes, and forest undergrowth, and a smaller conflagration which may have been caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette butt.

Forest, brush and grass fires are usually a hazard later in the year and depending on how dry conditions have been: The risk often prompts bans on outdoor bonfires and barbecues.

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