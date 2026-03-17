Going out on freshwater ice forbidden following fatalities

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has forbidden going out on Estonia's freshwater ice after several fatalities in recent days.

The rule comes into effect from today, March 17.

"Ice conditions have become dangerous, and going onto the ice is no longer safe for anyone. Although some bodies of water may still appear to be covered by thick ice, and measurements may indicate this as well, in reality conditions have deteriorated significantly, and several accidents with tragic consequences have occurred within just a few days," said Viktor Saaremets, the board's deputy director general.

The cold winter, which made even sea ice traversable, was swiftly followed by much warmer temperatures from the end of February.

Two people died after falling through freshwater ice in Harju County over the weekend; both were men who had gone out onto the ice to fish. Then on Monday, a 59-year-old man who had also gone ice fishing perished in Lääne-Viru County.

At the time of writing, a search is ongoing in Harju County for two more men who have gone missing after going fishing.

Rescuers were also called out several times over the weekend and at the beginning of the new week to bring people, including children and youths, off the ice. "No fish or social media photo is worth more than a life or damaged health," Saaremets stressed.

The weather forecast for the coming days will not improve ice conditions either; the reverse, in fact.

In addition to the drowning hazard, the board notes water beneath the ice is just above zero, conditions an adult can survive in for no more than 10 minutes, a child even less, before hypothermia sets in.

The board urges parents to explain the dangers of thin ice to their children.

In case of an ice-related emergency, call 112. Operators speak English.

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