Fishing harbors hold public open days across Estonia on Saturday

This Saturday brings a fishing harbor open day, where members of the public can, among other things, sample the delights of the sea.

The day is covered by EU funds, and fishing harbors across Estonia's lengthy coastline, including along the freshwater Peipsi and Võrtsjärv lakes, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Saturday, April 25. This is the eighth time the event has run.

"The aim of open fishing harbor day is to highlight local fisheries and create direct links between fishermen and consumers so that more fresh fish reaches the tables of people in Estonia. Last year, around 15,000 people attended the event. We are very pleased that the event has found a place in people's hearts and that they come together with family and friends to enjoy good food, music and workshops," said Sigmar Suu, Head of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture's fisheries policy department.

Each harbor will have its own family-friendly program, which will include boat rides and musical performances, as well as the gastronomical and scientific aspects of Estonia's fishing heritage.

For children, fish-themed workshops, a science theater, and angling lessons will be on offer.

The Avatud kalasadamate päev (Open fishing harbor day) will be opened at Hara Harbor in Harju County, where the winners of the "fishing achievement of the year" competition will also be announced.

The day is being organized by the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, the fisheries information center, and Estonia's fisheries regions, and is being funded by the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund 2021–2027.

Full itineraries are available on the ministry's website here (link in Estonian) while the locations of the participating harbors and fishing villages is here.

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