Ice fishing season draws to a close after poor haul

Ice-fishing season is more or less over, with fishermen taking down their nets in some cases, due to scarce catches.

The arrival of spring and warmer weather was accompanied by several ice-related fatalities and soon led to a ban on going out on the ice. However, professional ice fishers get a bye on this, though even they are packing up for spring.

In Matsalu Bay in western Estonia, the ice capable of bearing a human's weight no longer extends all the way to the shore, and the nets used in commercial fishing – installed under the ice – have been removed.

Commercial fisher hauling in an under-ice net. Source: ERR

The reason for the poor haul despite the latter half of winter being very cold and bringing plenty of sea and freshwater ice also related to those conditions: A blocking high-pressure area which kept temperatures below zero for the best part of two months also forced water out of the Baltic altogether. This led to the low water level which wrought havoc with ferries and other shipping, and it also had a deleterious effect on fish stocks.

"The terribly low winter water level drained a lot of water from here, and according to scientists, a large amount of salty water from the ocean should be pushed back here through the Danish straits. In connection with that, catches may improve," one fisherman, Matis Trei, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The ice in Matsalu Bay is retreating by the day. Source: ERR

Now preparations are underway for the rest of the year, meaning the boat fishing season. This involves, for instance, patching up holes with fiberglass cloth and glue, and varnishing oars.

Additional equipment is also now mandatory, following regulations introduced by the state last autumn.

"Without exception, all boats starting from 2.5 meters in length must have lights attached — navigation lights, one green and one red. At the rear, there must be a stern light—white. In addition, two signal flares and a fog horn must be carried," Trei said of these requirements.

Baltic herring and sprat are the main offshore commercial catches.

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