X!

Ice fishing season draws to a close after poor haul

News
The ice in Matsalu Bay is now too unstable to support ice fishing, which ironically has been poor this year as a result of the conditions.
The ice in Matsalu Bay is now too unstable to support ice fishing, which ironically has been poor this year as a result of the conditions. Source: ERR
News

Ice-fishing season is more or less over, with fishermen taking down their nets in some cases, due to scarce catches.

The arrival of spring and warmer weather was accompanied by several ice-related fatalities and soon led to a ban on going out on the ice. However, professional ice fishers get a bye on this, though even they are packing up for spring.

In Matsalu Bay in western Estonia, the ice capable of bearing a human's weight no longer extends all the way to the shore, and the nets used in commercial fishing – installed under the ice – have been removed.

Commercial fisher hauling in an under-ice net. Source: ERR

The reason for the poor haul despite the latter half of winter being very cold and bringing plenty of sea and freshwater ice also related to those conditions: A blocking high-pressure area which kept temperatures below zero for the best part of two months also forced water out of the Baltic altogether. This led to the low water level which wrought havoc with ferries and other shipping, and it also had a deleterious effect on fish stocks.

"The terribly low winter water level drained a lot of water from here, and according to scientists, a large amount of salty water from the ocean should be pushed back here through the Danish straits. In connection with that, catches may improve," one fisherman, Matis Trei, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The ice in Matsalu Bay is retreating by the day. Source: ERR

Now preparations are underway for the rest of the year, meaning the boat fishing season. This involves, for instance, patching up holes with fiberglass cloth and glue, and varnishing oars.

Additional equipment is also now mandatory, following regulations introduced by the state last autumn.

"Without exception, all boats starting from 2.5 meters in length must have lights attached — navigation lights, one green and one red. At the rear, there must be a stern light—white. In addition, two signal flares and a fog horn must be carried," Trei said of these requirements.

Baltic herring and sprat are the main offshore commercial catches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Vahur Lauri.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Estonia's spring capital marks arrival of the new season

11:11

Young women increasingly exhibiting cholesterol problems in Estonia

10:33

Ice fishing season draws to a close after poor haul

09:56

Next stop Los Angeles: Tartu debuts unique Olympic electric bus

09:27

Estonia mulls a 'value-based' funded healthcare system

09:06

Expert: Trump's frustrated posts will not improve situation in the Middle East

08:29

Professor on Livonian Heritage Day: The Livonian population is growing

07:59

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

22.03

Tallinn coalition appoints party members to company boards

22.03

Police officer: Most challenges in Narva are alcohol-related

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.03

EU takes up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters

22.03

Brown-banded cockroach recorded in Estonia for first time

22.03

Planned Tartu residential development sparks concern among locals

19.03

Blocked from naturalizing, MP suggests long-term resident seek Spanish passport

22.03

Farmers may skip autumn grain planting due to rising fertilizer prices

07:59

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

21.03

Runaway drone delays flights at Tallinn Airport late Friday night

22.03

Police officer: Most challenges in Narva are alcohol-related

22.03

Heritage conservation restrictions set on Pirita TOP Redevelopment

20.03

Data protection body investigating influencer's sex offender naming website

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo