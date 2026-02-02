X!

Freezing weather promises long ice fishing season on Lake Peipus

News
A fisher on Lake Peipus.
A fisher on Lake Peipus. Source: ERR
News

This year's winter fishing season on Lake Peipus may be one of the longest in recent memory. After several mild winters, severe frosts have set in, with fishers once again flocking to the ice.

ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" headed out onto the iced-over lake to meet people for whom fishing is not just a hobby, but a long-standing family tradition.

"We love it a lot, my sisters and I go all the time. And for us, it's a really memorable thing. Because our grandfather is no longer with us, but fishing is still with us. Winter fishing is my favorite kind of fishing. You feel like you've had a reset out here. You freeze, you get cold all over and then when you get home, you feel like a brand new person. You don't need a psychologist or anyone after fishing," said Juliia.

"I prefer spinning," said Olena, another ice fishing enthusiast. "Going out in warm weather, preferably without wind, that's when I like fishing more. But in winter, you can go out a couple of times too."

This year, conditions on Lake Peipus are noticeably different from recent winters, with the current ice fishing season expected to be a long one.

"The ice has already been here since January, so that's great. The ice is thick and good, so it should last, and they're predicting more cold weather, too. So, the ice will last, and for our locals, of course, that's a source of income, too, since local hotels make money from fishers who are visiting. For us, the more customers, or guests we have from other countries, the better. Our region thrives even in winter," Juliia added.

There were quite a few fishers on the ice this weekend, including a cheerful group from Lithuania.

"We heard about this lake because they say you can catch big fish here. However, we haven't caught anything in two days because, you know, other things are more important — like being together with friends. Discussing everything, and also, talking to you right here in the middle of the lake. That's the best part," said Kestas from Lithuania.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Andrey Krashevskiy

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:46

High school students reflect on Tartu Peace Treaty's legacy in difficult times

19:33

'Good to be back on dry land': Estonian rowers home after 40-day Atlantic crossing

18:53

Estonia raises monthly conscript benefits by a third

18:15

Estonia's Daniil Glinka climbs 33 places in ATP world rankings

17:33

Freezing weather promises long ice fishing season on Lake Peipus

16:48

January in Estonia nearly 5 degrees colder than average

16:17

Power prices to surge further Tuesday, topping €655 per megawatt-hour

15:57

Top chef: It is bleak when food markets turn into little more than stylish hangout spots

15:20

Justice chancellor says vehicle tax unconstitutional as law does not allow refunds

14:57

President appoints US ambassador as Estonia's new top diplomat at NATO Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.01

Estonia weighs possible eastern border closure after Russia crossing

31.01

FBI controversial smartphone sting operation led to nearly 30 arrests in Estonia

31.01

Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages

08:33

Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

07:29

Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership Updated

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

30.01

Baltic states agree to create military mobility 'Schengen' area

10:59

Spotify price hike forcing users in Estonia to search for alternatives

31.01

Estonian Navy to join Finnish-led Baltic Sea maritime surveillance network

14:57

President appoints US ambassador as Estonia's new top diplomat at NATO Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo