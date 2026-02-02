Freezing weather promises long ice fishing season on Lake Peipus

This year's winter fishing season on Lake Peipus may be one of the longest in recent memory. After several mild winters, severe frosts have set in, with fishers once again flocking to the ice.

ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" headed out onto the iced-over lake to meet people for whom fishing is not just a hobby, but a long-standing family tradition.

"We love it a lot, my sisters and I go all the time. And for us, it's a really memorable thing. Because our grandfather is no longer with us, but fishing is still with us. Winter fishing is my favorite kind of fishing. You feel like you've had a reset out here. You freeze, you get cold all over and then when you get home, you feel like a brand new person. You don't need a psychologist or anyone after fishing," said Juliia.

"I prefer spinning," said Olena, another ice fishing enthusiast. "Going out in warm weather, preferably without wind, that's when I like fishing more. But in winter, you can go out a couple of times too."

This year, conditions on Lake Peipus are noticeably different from recent winters, with the current ice fishing season expected to be a long one.

"The ice has already been here since January, so that's great. The ice is thick and good, so it should last, and they're predicting more cold weather, too. So, the ice will last, and for our locals, of course, that's a source of income, too, since local hotels make money from fishers who are visiting. For us, the more customers, or guests we have from other countries, the better. Our region thrives even in winter," Juliia added.

There were quite a few fishers on the ice this weekend, including a cheerful group from Lithuania.

"We heard about this lake because they say you can catch big fish here. However, we haven't caught anything in two days because, you know, other things are more important — like being together with friends. Discussing everything, and also, talking to you right here in the middle of the lake. That's the best part," said Kestas from Lithuania.

---

